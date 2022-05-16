Celtic have now had the chance to enjoy their Scottish Premier League title.
The Hoops celebrated the title with their fans over the weekend, beating Motherwell 6-0 to set up some afternoon.
Meanwhile, Rangers beat Hearts away from home to wrap up their preparations for this week’s huge Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Most Popular
It will be a huge occasion for the Gers in Sevilla, and they will have a chance to qualify for the Champions League in the process.
But as the build-up for that one continues, we have rounded up the latest transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.
Ramsey update
Rangers loan star Aaron Ramsey says talks over his future will take place at the end of the season.
The Welshman is expected to leave Juventus this summer, but it’s unclear whether he will stay at Ibrox or move on.
“That’s to be decided at the end of the season, there is no update on that yet,” he said over the weekend.
“I’m just looking forward to the final few weeks here and hopefully making it a very memorable experience for me.
“I’m sure there will be conversations to be had after the season is finished but right now I’m just focused on trying to win these two competitions with Rangers.”
Rangers’ Kent replacement
There have been links aplenty surrounding Ryan Kent ahead of this summer, with the midfielder being tipped to move on.
And according to Alan Nixon, Rangers are considering signing Dapo Afolayan as a replacement for Kent.
Afolayan currently plays for Bolton, and has racked up 14 goals and seven assists this season.
Mendy chatter
Celtic are being backed to pursue a move for Caen star Alexandre Mendy.
According to transfer expert Pete O’Rourke, the Bhoys like the look of Mendy, who has scored 16 goals in 32 Ligue 2 appearances this season.
He told GiveMeSport: “It’s been a successful market for Celtic in the past, them raiding the French market, and maybe they’ll be hoping they could have more success if they do decide to pursue a move for Mendy as well.
“He looks like a talented player, and Postecoglou is planning ahead and looking to strengthen his squad with their Champions League football in mind next season.”