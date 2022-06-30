All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides return for pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

Celtic and Rangers have now begun their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Both sides are now in pre-season, with the majority of their squads reporting back for the exhaustive summer period.

Pre-season is vitally important for all teams ahead of the new term, but the summer transfer window is equally as vital.

Both Celtic and Rangers are well aware of that, and both are pushing to complete fresh deals ahead of the deadline later this summer, with the Hoops snapping up Alexandro Bernabei most recently.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the two Glasgow giants:

Rangers snap up youngster

Rangers are said to have beaten Celtic and Manchester City to the signing of a talented youngster.

Bailey Rice has agreed to join the Gers from Motherwell, joining up with the club’s under-18s side for the coming season.

Football Scotland have reported that both City and Celtic expressed an interest this summer, but it’s Rangers look to have who won the race.

Colak problem

Rangers are said to have suffered a setback in their bid to land PAOK striker Antonio Colak this summer.

According to The Scottish Sun, as many as four other European clubs are expressing an interest, with Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Real Mallorca and Malmo all eyeing the frontman.

Rangers have been tipped to pull off a £1.8million transfer this summer, but they now face the added issue of interest from elsewhere with a deal yet to be struck.

Jullien deal falls through

Christopher Jullien’s future is in the air folllowing the sudden collapse of his transfer.

According to The Scotsman, Julien was set to complete a move to Schalke, but the move collapsed after an extensive medical check.