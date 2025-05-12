The futures of a number of Rangers players have yet to be decided heading into a summer window shrouded in uncertainty

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end of a torrid season is in sight for Rangers and the dawn of a new era is about to begin at Ibrox as 49ers Enterprise group look to apply the finishing touches to their lucrative takeover of the club.

A summer of wholesale change is expected with as many as SIX first-team players close to becoming free agents with their contracts set to expire in the next couple of weeks.

Rangers have a handful of stars who will depart at the end of their loan deals or who could move on unless a new deal is agreed in the coming months. With new sporting director Kevin Thelwell yet to officially start his role in Govan, it remains unclear how expiring contracts will be handled before any further transfer business is carried out when the window opens at the start of June.

As it stands, three contracted players - Leon Balogun, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi - are currently allowed to discuss pre-contract exits from the Light Blues with another three players on loan - Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, and Rafael Fernandes - and those agreements will end once their domestic campaign has been completed.

Meanwhile, James Tavernier and fellow defender John Souttar are the only two players entering the final 12 months of their deals. Rangers have previously lost top assets such as Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent for nothing after the trio were allowed to run down their contracts and there is a desire at the club to prevent that happening again.

Here, GlasgowWorld details what each player who could leave Rangers this summer or those facing an uncertain future at the club have said about their current situation...

Vaclav Cerny - June 2025

Vaclav Cerny admits he has a “big decision” to make on his future this summer- but insists his main focus for now is on Rangers’ final two league games. The on loan VfL Wolfsburg winger hasn’t closed the door on a return to Ibrox next season.

He said: “Obviously, it is a big decision to be made. To be very honest I have two games to go with every possibility still open. I am not focusing on that, after this I have national team as well so believe me or not I am focused on those two last games for this club and obviously I will see.”

James Tavernier - May 2026

Captain James Tavernier insists he is not looking too far into the future. The Rangers skipper has one year remaining on his current deal and that remains his full focus for the time being.

He said: “I have got one more year left, I am not looking beyond that. I am settled as I have been and I want to win more things, that’s what I want to do. I will continue to give everything that I have got, keep working hard and try to achieve bigger and better things for the club.”

Leon Balogun - May 2025

Centre-back Leon Balogun admits he’s willing to sit tight and wait on a decision over his Rangers contract while the club’s incoming American owners finalise their takeover of the club. The veteran defender turns 37 next month and is out of contract at the end of the season, but reckons he’s got another year in him at least. He confessed to having no idea if he has a future at the club he’s got a close affiliation to.

He said: “It’s written in the stars, so I’ll trust the big man upstairs... and some people up here in the club, so we’ll see. I think I have no choice (but to hang fire). I’m very blessed that my father from a young age taught me the value of patience. So I’m just going to have patience as always, as I’ve had all my life, with many things and then I just have to see what’s happening.

“It’s hard to say if or when that will happen, because it’s not in my control. I don’t know t what stage the whole thing is. I mean, they’re on the search for a manager, I don’t really know, so it’s not my business really, until it becomes mine, hopefully. I don’t know if there are any deadlines. I can’t say, I would tell you, but I can’t.”

Ianis Hagi - June 2025

Playmaker Ianis Hagi declared he isn't thinking about his long-term future, despite his Rangers contract ending later this month. There has been plenty of speculation over where he may end up next campaign.

He said: “Out of respect to everyone, the club and my agents have to talk about my future. For me, right now, and this is really an honest answer, I don't really think about the future. For me, I take it step by step. You guys probably know my agents so they will probably talk about my situation. It doesn't even make sense to talk about the future. As you know, football changes really quickly.”

John Souttar - May 2026

Scotland defender John Souttar has put talks over his future at Rangers on hold amid the impending ownership change. Similarly to Tavernier, the centre-back is out of contract at the end of next season. Talk of a new deal has gone quiet since he last spoke about his contract situation back in October.

He said: “I’ve heard nothing. Nothing at all. Fingers crossed that any new manager coming in would see me as someone they’d want here long term. I spoke about it (contract extension) earlier this season with the club, around October time. But apart from that there hasn’t been much communication. So I’ll just play these two games, hopefully be involved with Scotland in June then see what happens. Is that because of the uncertainty around the club in terms of a takeover? Yeah, potentially. I think a number of lads are in the same position so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - June 2025

On loan Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo made his long-awaited comeback from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for six months in the Glasgow Cup final earlier this month as he continues to build up his fitness.

Speaking back in October prior to sustaining the injury, the Dutchman said: “I have been well received in Scotland. Feyenoord next year? Who knows...”

Tom Lawrence - May 2025

Attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence hasn’t publicly stated a definitive stance on his contract situation, but it’s widely believed he will exit the club this summer. Rangers have an option to extend his deal by another year and it’s understood the player hasn’t ruled out staying amid recent links to other clubs, including EFL Championship-bound Wrexham and various teams in Turkey.

Rafael Fernandes - June 2025

On loan LOSC Lille centre-back Rafael Fernandes has barely had a look-in since arriving at Rangers towards the end of the January transfer window. At present, it’s unlikely the club will exercise their option to buy clause.

Upon joining Rangers, he said: “I am very happy to be here, it was a club I wanted to come to since I heard about the interest, and I am really happy to finally be here. My first impressions have been really good, I met some of my colleagues, some of the staff and all of them made me comfortable to start this new challenge.”