Rangers and Celtic confirmed starting XI’s for latest Old Firm Scottish Premiership showdown at Ibrox

Rangers boss Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers have named their respective starting XI’s and substitutes ahead of this afternoon’s New Year Old Firm showdown at Ibrox Stadium.

In the latest installment of Glasgow derby mayhem, less than three weeks after an action-packed Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden, the two clubs renew their bitter rivalry with the Hoops currently sitting in a commanding 14 points lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts, who are still smarting from the manner of their penalty shoot-out heartache, will know anything less than a victory in front of their own supporters would almost certainly leave them with too much ground to make up on the reigning champions in the title race.

What has been said in both camps?

Vaclav Cerny (Rangers)

“This is a new game. It’s a league game. It’s a home game. We can use it (controversial penalty claim in the League Cup final shootout defeat) as motivation. But in the end, it starts from 0-0 again. We just want to be ready.”

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

“We know what these games are like. They’re frantic, they’re 100 miles an hour. So if you can settle into the game, find the ball and control the tempo of the game, with the ball then when you’re at Ibrox then you can turn the momentum of the game in your favour.

“And ultimately that’s what we’ll try and do. We’ll try to control the game and try to change the atmosphere a little bit. We’ve been there many times, including this group of players, and understood what it takes to get success. So everybody’s well equipped for it and it’s now about us. When we step over the line we can deliver that.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s Premier Sports Cup final showdown in Mount Florida...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Philippe Clement makes a raft of changes - six in total - from the 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park in their previous outing. Jack Butland and James Tavernier are sidelined through injury, while Kieran Dowell, Oscar Cortes, Cyriel Dessers and Danilo have to be content with a place on the bench. Ridvan Yilmaz moves across to fill an unfamiliar right-back slot in Tavernier’s absence with Jefte returning at left-back.

Liam Kelly starts between the sticks, while Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny are all reinstated.

Liam Kelly; Ridvan Yilmaz, Robin Propper, Dujon Sterling, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin (C), Mohamed Diomande; Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny; Hamza Igamane.

SUBS: Mason Munn (GK), Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Leon King, Robbie Fraser, Danilo.

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3):

Brendan Rodgers makes three changes to his side that ran out 4-0 winners over St Johnstone last time out. Greg Taylor comes in for Alex Valle at left-back, while skipper Callum McGregor is recalled in favour of £11 million summer signing Arne Engels. who drops to the bench. Yang Hyun-jun also drops out with Daizen Maeda returning.

Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate, Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Auston Trusty, Luis Palma, Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels, Anthony Ralston.