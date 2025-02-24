Here are four possible Rangers signing targets should the 49ers Ibrox takeover bid be successful if a multi-club model is formed

Paraag Marathe and 49ers Enterprises have set their sights on securing a stake in Rangers alongside their current ownership of English Championship side Leeds United.

The multi-million pound takeover bid could lead to the possibility of collaboration between the two sides as part of a multi-club model being formed. Whether it’s a positive idea or not, it would have a major impact on the way the Light Blues carry out their business.

Various outlets have reported that the Ibrox club have an estimated value of over £100 million, so Marathe and fellow American tycoon Andrew Cavenagh will be putting much of their combined wealth into the Scottish giants.

That could potentially open up an opportunity for Rangers to sign some players from Leeds in future transfer windows and GlasgowWorld has identified four possible targets based on the club’s current player-trading model of snapping up young up-and-coming stars, developing them before selling them on for future profit:

Joe Gelhardt - Striker

Should a closer cooperation between the two clubs begin, it could prove to be a catalyst to one much-discussed deal finally being completed. The 22-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox in recent times, with the Govan giants pursuing a loan deal in the January transfer window after previously expressing their interest. The player opted to stay closer to home by joining Hull City instead.

Largie Ramazani - Winger

23-year-old Belgian winger failed to make his senior breakthrough at Manchester United after spending three years in the Red Devils youth system, but impressed in the Spanish second division with UD Almeria. His form in front of goal earned him a move to Elland Road last summer.

Sam Greenwood - Attacking midfielder

Currently on loan at EFL Championship side Preston North End for the season, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has represented England at every youth level from Under-17s to Under 21s. Has=d been a shining light during the first half of the campaign at Deepdale by scoring seven times, which led to questions surrounding a potential January recall, but he stayed put.

Pascal Struijk - Centre back

Versatile Dutch defender, who can be deployed a left-back, centre-back or as a defensive midfielder is a commanding aerial presence and has been likened to fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk due to his imposing physical attributes and ability on the ball. The 25-year-old has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

