A former Ibrox chief has offered his take on the situation Rangers find themselves in heading into a summer of change

Former Rangers director of football Gordon Smith reckons the club’s new American regime would be foolish to write off Barry Ferguson - insisting the incoming US investors must deliver clear messages to the fanbase once in position.

The Light Blues head into this afternoon’s Old Firm clash against Celtic without a victory in five games and just four from 11 matches since the iconic former captain stepped in to the hot seat on an interim basis.

However, Smith doesn’t feel it is right to judge Ferguson with the current squad of players at his disposal. And as the US consortium, along with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell, continue their search for a permanent managerial appointment, the 70-year-old feels Ferguson should remain a serious option.

He said: “I don’t like to write people off. He’s had to take over that group of players and he’s maybe also putting in ideas they’re finding hard to cope with. If he can get players in who can actually do the job he’s looking to have them do, then he could maybe be a successful manager.

“He knows the club, what’s required at Rangers and his team of people are the very same. They’ve been through it, they’ve experienced it. If you are bringing in someone from outwith that, they don’t maybe understand what is required whereas he does. So I wouldn’t write him off yet at all.

“I hope the new owners give him consideration and listen to what he’s got to say. I’ve been impressed with him. He speaks well and you can tell it’s very much from the heart as well. You can tell he is really enticed in order to get the very best he can for the club.

“I know what he was like as a player. His team-mates used to say he was a moaner on the field because he wanted to win. He has this winning mentality and he will have that as a manager too. And with the guys he has got around him, I’d say there’s no reason to assume he can’t take the club forward. It’s just a case of whether he gets the backing or not.

New Rangers board need to be transparent with fans

Smith believes the Rangers squad requires another extensive rebuild this summer and insists transparency with supporters is crucial once a new manager is in position.

He added: “They have to bring the support in and let them understand what they are going to do. So if it’s going to be a slow process, they have to say it rather than the fans wondering about it. The new owners have to say, ‘This is our strategy, here are our plans on how we are going to take this club forward’.

“The support want to to see a level of player that is going to compete. These people have to say how much money they are willing to put in the club in terms of doing that and also how they are going to structure in terms of recruitment. Celtic are a good team just now, they are too far in front and what Rangers fans want to see is a better squad getting developed.”