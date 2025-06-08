Here are some of the wingers that could appeal to Rangers and Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Rangers and Celtic would love to do some bargains as part of their summer transfer shopping.

Buying low and selling as high as possible is a key fundamental of trading models for clubs outside the elite. Rangers could have more cash to splash amid a takeover by 49ers Enterprises while Celtic will be looking for the next star they can have shine in Hoops before being flipped for tasty profit margins.

Not every top signing costs top dollar, and some free agents could prove to be some bargain options if deals can be agreed. Here are some of the options on the wings that could tempt Rangers and Celtic this summer.

Pablo Sarabia

Perhaps a versatile option this. He has played more games as right winger during his career but at 33, has started to drift inside into central positions at Wolves. His time at Molineux is confirmed to be over but has impressed while also packing experience from time at PSG, Sevilla and Getafe. Ambitious perhaps but would be the type of signing that would show Champions League intent.

Tyrhys Dolan

This one could have legs as Rangers and Celtic both been linked with him. Impressed at Blackburn Rovers but looks poised for a new challenge. Dolan said recently, via The Times while opening up about the death of his close friend Jeremy Wisten: “I’m very grateful to Blackburn. I’ve been through some of the worst as well as the best times in my life while being there. The club means so much to me. I made my professional debut for them and they helped me so much when Jeremy died. But it’s a short career and I’ve always wanted to play at the top level, and at this point, I’m a free agent with the belief in myself to perform anywhere."

Javi Puado

12 goals and four assists from mainly the left flank at La Liga level with Espanyol shows he’s coming into free agency on a good streak of form. Over 200 appearances for his current club and perhaps feels it is time for a new challenge. A positive in that he can also play through the middle if need be, taking captaincy duties too, just turning 27 and perhaps entering prime years.

Grady Diangana

On the way out of West Brom, talent has never been in question for the ex West Ham United youngster, but lack of consistency perhaps something has been directed at him. A regular at Championship level last season, with 15 goal contributions at that second tier threshold in term 23/24. You might not know what you’re getting but perhaps worth a punt.

Farid El Melali

28 in July so not someone you are looking to build around long term. 32 appearances for a mid table Ligue 1 club in Angers last season with three goals and seven assists in all competitions. Another long serving member of his current club on 140 appearances and now’s the time to take a crack at another club while the peak years are still ongoing.

Ignacio Aliseda

Had an interesting career path to date and now possibly leaving himself open for suitors. Started off at Defensa y Justicia and built experience in the MLS with Chicago Fire before trying his hand in Europe, joining Lugano in Switzerland. Off the back of a good season with five goals and six assists, and at 25, plenty of room to grow.