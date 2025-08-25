Here are some players who could leave Rangers between now and the end of the window.

All is not well at Rangers as head coach Russell Martin desperately seeks for an all in approach.

After a 1-1 draw with St Mirren in the Premiership, he admitted Hamza Igamane refused to come on amid an injury, but it comes in the aftermath of a rejected transfer bid. Then there was also the revelation there’s more than just the Moroccan wanting out of Ibrox: “I think there’s a couple of guys not in the squad and a couple who haven’t played as much as they’d want to. It’s always difficult. We’ll have to wait and see. I’m very happy with the guys we’ve got, but in ten days we need to be even happier with what we have in the building. And the guys who are really not all-in probably need to play there football elsewhere.”

So with Martin acknowledging there’s more exits on the way before the transfer window shuts next week, who are amongst those who could form a bomb squad, with others like Ben Davies and Jose Cifuentes recently exiting? We take a look.

Clinton Nsiala

Centre-back arrived from AC Milan last summer and came in and out of the team. A subbing at Kilmarnock in the first half under Barry Ferguson’s interim reign isn’t something he seems to have recovered from. A loan could suffice but a permanent exit probably best for all now, despite some signs of promise.

Cyriel Dessers

Martin did make clear that the Nigerian international was not one of the stars who has asked to leave but hard to think he’s not one who could make way. Linked to AEK Athens all summer and seems to be going about things the right way, but that doesn’t mean he will stick around.

Nedim Bajrami

Here comes the mysterious case of the cryptic Instagram story, part one. Albanian international does not look in the plans and stories out of his native land are suggesting he’s got one eye on the exit door. Posted a black and white photo to his social media post match on Sunday, which some have taken as a hint amid his uncertain future.

Oscar Cortes

In comes part two. It has not happened for the winger since initially signing on loan and serious questions need asked over how a permanent obligation happened to work its way into the move. Another posting cryptic online messages and despite only being a permanent player for a couple months, does not look to have a future.

Rabbi Matondo

Spent the second half of last season on loan in Germany with Hannover 96. Not even been spotted in any of the squads for games or much of Rangers’ content over the summer. Frozen out but little in the way of possible suitors have been linked.

Kieran Dowell

He has formed a part of Martin’s plans early on but the experiment of the attacking midfielder, who played the second half of last season at Birmingham City, out on the flank did not work. Now falling further out of the picture, an unused sub at St Mirren, and possibly one who could be open to heading back down south.

Hamza Igamane

Commander in chief of this pack. Martin has claimed injury but there’s already been plenty of debate on the true nature of Igamane’s omission at the weekend, with former striker Steven Thompson pulling no punches on Sportsound. He said: “Absolutely ridiculous. I mean, there's two ways of looking at it. You call him out. I mean clearly at that stage, he's never playing for Rangers again, or he shouldn't if you're refusing to come on the pitch. It's embarrassing from him. So from that point of view he's probably right to call it out, and I'd imagine he will be moving this week and if he doesn't, then he's going to have a horrible time of it.”