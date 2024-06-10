Yusuf Kabadayi in action for Germany Under-20s

The Germany youth international has been linked with a move to Ibrox this week

Yusuf Kabadayı has emerged as a potential name for Rangers fans to take note of after the Bayern Munich starlet became the latest player to be linked with a summer move to Ibrox.

Earlier this week, it was suggested the Glasgow giants had ‘concrete interest’ in the 20-year-old German youth international, with the club said to be considering launching a bid to try and lure him to Scotland.

Kabadayı spent the entirety of last season on loan in the Bundesliga second tier with fallen giants Schalke, where he registered five goals in 25 appearances.

Now, it seems a move to Rangers could be in the offing and GlasgowWorld has profiled the player by combining everything you need to know about Kabadayı such as his playing style, how much Rangers would need to splash out to secure his services and where he would fit into manager Philippe Clement’s plans:

Who is Yusuf Kabadayi and which country is he from?

Born in Munich, Germany on February 2, 2004, Yusuf Karhan Kabadayı is of Turkish descent and currently plays for Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old, who represented Turkey at under-15 and under-16 level, decided to switch international allegiance to Germany’s youth team at the age of 17. He played for the under-18 and under-19 age groups and is currently part of the under-20 set-up.

Kabadayı has been with Bayern since 2012 after being initially part of the now defunct Eintracht Munchen academy system. He spent two seasons plying his trade with the club’s reserve team in the regional leagues, managing 13 goals before signing a professional two-year contract last August.

He was immediately shipped out on a season-long loan to Schalke 04 following their relegation from the top-flight, with the club having an option to buy the player after the conclusion of his temporary spell. In total, hr featured 24 times and netted five goals across all competitions. However, it appears Schalke are unable to afford a permanent deal.

What position does he play?

He is predominantly a left-sided winger but is also capable of playing on the right flank or in a more central attacking role. Standing at 6ft1in, Kabadayı is primarily right-footed and enjoys taking on opponents and cutting inside.

Is Kabadayi close to joining Rangers?

A variety of reports in Germany have suggested Gers boss Philippe Clement is keen to sign the winger, who has just a year left on his current contract at the Allianz Arena.

It is expected Kabadayı will leave the 33-time German champions when the summer transfer window opens. But Rangers aren’t his only suitor with newly promoted Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli and Italian Serie A outfit Lecce also credited with an interest and in the race for his signature.

As things stand, the player is expected to weigh up all of his options, but the lure of European football and the opportunity to be part of a new project could swing the momentum in Rangers favour as Clement continues to reshape his squad.

What transfer fee will Rangers be required to pay?

The amount of money Rangers would need to splash out to sign Kabadayı has been revealed. Media outlet Der Werden claims Bayern would be willing to sell the player for only £850,000 - a figure well within the Gers’ ballpark.

How would Kabadayi fit into Rangers starting XI?

Given the way Clement set up his Rangers team last season and, taking into the account the number of wide men linked with the club already this summer, the Belgian could look to maximise their attacking threat.