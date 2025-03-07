Former Everton, Newcastle United and Liverpool men have all been discussed for the Rangers manager role by Ally McCoist.

The Ibrox great was on co-commentary duty on Thursday night as Barry Ferguson’s team secured an epic win away at Fenerbahce. A Cyriel Dessers-inspired display charged Rangers to a 3-1 win in the Europa League last 16 away from home as they continued to show they’re at their best in Europe.

It’s a result that is a contrast to the domestic scene where they are bound to end the season without a trophy and it resulted in Philippe Clement getting the sack. Ferguson has only been appointed until the end of the season and who comes next on a permanent basis is still unknown.

Ex Everton, Newcastle and Rangers men whispers

There are a couple of names that McCoist has heard murmurings of first-hand. One is Rafa Benitez, who has this week been linked with the role amid claims possible new Rangers ownership could look to speak with him. He has vast experience at elite clubs and was last in the UK with Newcastle United and Everton.

Another McCoist has heard about is Steven Gerrard. He was the last man to deliver a title to Ibrox almost four years ago now but is out of work currently following a stint in the Saudi Pro League. Kevin Muscat, the former Rangers star who’s had success in the Far-East, is someone who intrigues McCoist but it’s the former Liverpool pair he’s heard are in the mix.

He told Football Insider: “One of the names I’ve heard is Rafa Benitez. He’s indicated an interest to get back into the game, but I think he wants the Premier League. It goes without saying that the Rangers job would interest someone like Rafa.”

McCoist added: “The other one I’ve heard is Steven Gerrard coming back. He’s out of work, but I’m not sure what his current situation is. I think one of the slight problems might be would be him having to stay out of the country for tax reasons. Another one who interested me was Kevin Muscat, with his team currently trying to get into the Asian Champions League, but they’re struggling a little bit. He’s been very successful, having won a League Cup double in China.”

McInnes addressed

There’s also no grudges about Derek McInnes coming into the role. The former Rangers player had an extensive and succesful spell at Aberdeen and while Kilmarnock are struggling towards the wrong end of the Premiership table this season, McInnes has guided them out the Championship and last season got the club back into European football.

Speaking on the possibility of the Killie manager, McCoist told Football Insider: “Derek McInnes of Kilmarnock, his name has been put forward. He isn’t having as good a season this time around as he did last season, but I do think Derek is more than capable of doing the job, knowing the club and knowing the league.”