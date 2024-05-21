Rangers' Scott Arfield (centre) and Greg Docherty in training

The ex-Gers midfielder has been left unemployed aged 27 after spending four seasons with Hull City

Former Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is one of seven players set to be released by EFL Championship side Hull City once his contract expires next month.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who signed for his boyhood club Rangers in 2018 with ambitions of playing at the highest level, is on the lookout for his next club after spending four seasons with the Tigers.

Docherty has amassed 142 appearances and played an integral role in helping Hull secure promotion from League One as title winners during the 2020/21 season, but after missing out on the play-offs this term, the club have decided to part ways with head coach Liam Rosenior and an influx of stars have been told they will be shown the door.

Docherty was snapped up by the Light Blues from Hamilton Accies for around £400,000 in January 2018 - but he arrived during a rather turbulent period for the club. A major squad overhaul saw then-boss Pedro Caixinha draft in a host of his own players during the summer transfer window including flops Carlos Pena, Eduardo Herrera and Dalcio.

Caixinha was sacked in October after just eight months in the hot seat, leading Graeme Murty to take charge initially on an interim basis before being handed the job permanently. Docherty, a produce of Accies’ famed youth system, checked in with high hopes that winter and revealed how he wanted to replicate two his boyhood heroes - Steven Davis and Barry Ferguson.

Asked who was his biggest inspiration, Docherty admitted at the time: “Barry Ferguson and Steven Davis. Davis more recently, but Barry Ferguson, particularly in the Uefa Cup run. Both guys have captained the club at different points and gone on to have fantastic careers. I’d like to emulate them and hopefully have a career just as good as theirs in a Rangers jersey.”

He would make 11 Premiership appearances during the second half of the campaign before another passage of managerial uncertainty ensured those would turn out to be Docherty’s only league outings for the club.

Steven Gerrard’s arrival at Ibrox led to another squad rebuild and Docherty was subsequently loaned out to Shrewsbury Town for the 2018/19 season, in which he would scoop the club's player of the year award. However, he was unable to nail down a regular starting place upon his return to Glasgow, making only a handful of cup and European appearances before joining top-flight rivals Hibs on a temporary basis the following January.

From there he saw out the remainder of the season at Easter Road before heading down south to join Hull in August 2020. Docherty took to social media platform Instagram to bid an emotional farewell to the club’s fanbase last night.

He wrote: “After four seasons as a Tiger, the time has come to move on to the next chapter of my career. It's hard to put into words how strong a connection I have built with this club and the people connected to it during my time here.

“I came to Hull looking for a new home and a fresh start in my career and I am now leaving with a son born in the city along with genuine lifelong friendships.

“Winning the league title back in 2021 is without doubt my proudest achievement in football and being able to do it with such amazing teammates, brilliant staff members and together create lifelong memories is something I'll always be grateful for.

“Sometimes football can’t always go to plan and while the past season has without doubt been very difficult for a number of reasons, I have still managed to take a lot from it and those experiences have made me even hungrier to progress my own career in the game