Rangers' Fabio Silva celebrates with team mates after scoring to make it 3-1 against Hearts

The ex Hearts and Rangers star vented his anger at Fabio Silva’s goal celebration to make it 3-1

Former Rangers and Hearts star Neil McCann admits he was left incensed by Fabio Silva’s over-the-top goal celebration during Saturday’s 3-3 Premiership draw at Tynecastle.

McCann hit out at the Wolves loanee after he put Philippe Clement’s side 3-1 up with 10 minutes remaining before late goals from Dexter Lembikisa and Kyosuke Tagawa ensured both teams would share the spoils on the final day of the league season in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portuguese forward Silva - who received plenty of criticism from his own fanbase after scoring against Kilmarnock before making a gesture towards the Ibrox crowd earlier this month - was at it again in Gorgie, this time in front of the Hearts supporters as he wheeled away to celebrate his second half strike.

Silva once again proceeded to point to the name on the back of his jersey in what is almost certain to be the 21-year-old’s final league appearance for the Light Blues as he prepares to return to Molineux this summer. And his actions were berated by McCann, who claimed Clement will also have been left unimpressed. Speaking on BBC Sportscene, he said: “From a Rangers perspective, I can understand why Philippe Clement's disappointed. You want to win every game. But the players have to ask themselves individually - do they want to win every game? And certain individuals for me are still showing that it doesn't bother them.

“I pointed out Fabio Silva last week not working back, he's doing it again today for the second goal. Standing there, loses possession to Lembikisa. Just walk. And then he's got the audacity when he scores the third goal to point and tell everybody who he is.

“Well, the full-back knows who you are as he's just looked at the back of your shirt as he's running off you and going into the back of Yilmaz. I'm maybe sounding a bit annoyed but that sort of thing as a coach or a manager should really annoy you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad