The Dutchman is under no illusions about the demands placed upon him to deliver silverware this season

Rangers hero Brian Laudrup insists his former club have two games to save their season as he challenged Giovanni van Bronckhorst to win over his Ibrox doubters.

The Light Blues boss, who has suffered defeat in his first two Old Firm derbies since his appointment last November, is already under pressure to deliver silverware this season.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has stressed the importance of overcoming the first leg deficit to Braga in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Nine-in-a-row icon Laudrup reckons victory over their bitter rivals at the national stadium would be a good starting point to win over those who have began to doubt the Dutchman’s managerial credentials.

However, he believes the best way for Van Bronckhorst to answer his critics is by lifting the Scottish Cup next month.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Laudrup said: “It is difficult to overstate the importance of the next four days for Rangers.

“The decisions made by Giovanni van Bronckhorst - and the outcomes attained by his team - could define the season and potentially influence the mood around Ibrox for even longer.

“I actually fancy Rangers’ chances of progressing on Thursday night, but if they play well and fall short, there would be no shame in that at all.

“The last eight in the Europa League is still a very admirable achievement, but they have to win the Scottish Cup.

“That’s what Rangers’ season is depending on right now - unless there is some kind of unforseen collapse by Celtic in the Premiership.

Scott Arfield leads the celebrations of the Rangers players in Belgrade after the Scottish champions qualified for the last eight of the Europa League. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

“With the players they have at Ibrox, they need to secure silverware. We’re not just talking about a psychological blow if they were beaten again by Ange Postecoglou’s team on Sunday.

“It would be a major setback for the whole club. For a new manager coming in, as Van Bronckhorst did in November, three successive Old Firm defeats would also be difficult in terms of public opinion.

“Especially when these are games that effectively take two trophies out of reach.”

Rangers have watched their six-point lead in the Scottish Premiership turn into a six-point deficit in the space of four months following the Dutchman’s arrival in Glasgow.

Laudrup understands that various sections of the Ibrox faithful are growing frustrated and are beginning to ask questions of their new manager.

However, the Danish legend thinks Van Bronckhorst must be given more time to recruit the players needs - highlighting Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as the perfect example.

He added: “I emphasise the case for time and investment where he’s concerned - just look at what Postecoglou has done after being allowed to build his own squad - but Rangers supporters would be worries about where it all was heading.

“Plus, of course, there’s still another trip to Parkhead to come on May 1.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (left) and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou (right) both hope to point the way to victory when their teams meet at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“The progress in Europe has been excellent and there is always a strong argument for a manager to be given time and his own players if he is to truly thrive.

“The January transfer window didn’t do him many favours, but I think it’s fair to say Rangers fans now seem a bit divided about Van Bronckhorst after the disappointing way the Premiership campaign has progressed.

“Is he the right man to take things forward? Is he the right man to conduct the rebuild that is looming in the summer with players out of contract or in their final year?

“All these questions will be asked by supporters. The best way for Van Bronckhorst to answer is obviously through results this week, particuarly on Sunday.