The Colombian striker has found the net on 18 occasions so far this season and Commons believes the influence of new first-team coach Roy Makaay has influenced his transformation

Former Celtic star Kris Commons believes Alfredo Morelos has revived his transfer value under Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Colombian talisman has been in impressive form since the Dutchman’s arrival as manager back in November, scoring 11 of his 18 goals for the Ibrox club so far this season under Van Bronckhorst’s leadership.

Morelos has also terrorised Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League in recent weeks, leading Commons to suggest a big money offer could be on the cards again if he decides to move on.

Alfredo Morelos turns away to celebrate putting Rangers 2-0 up against Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox with the 32nd Europa League goal of his career. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old, who came in for criticism earlier this season for his below-par performances, is about to enter the final year of current contract with the Light Blues and Commons reckons he is back firing on all cylinders,

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he said: “Morelos was an animal against Red Star. After doing what he did to Dortmund and (Mats) Hummels, it was so impressive to see him back it up with another big performance.

“Sustaining that form from now until the end of the season will obviously be key to Rangers’ title chances.

“His contract situation will also come into the equation. Morelos has just over a year to run on his current deal at Ibrox.

“Just a few months ago, he was disinterested and out of form. His value had depreciated significantly. At that point, Rangers were never going to get top dollar for him.

“It looked like that ship had sailed, but his heroics in Europe could yet change all of that. Even with just a year left on his contract, he could attract a big-money bid from abroad or down south in the summer.

“Not quite in the same region as what Celtic got for Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney. Both of those deals were well in excess of £20million - but maybe somewhere around the £10-15m bracket.

“With just 12 months left to go on his contract last summer, Odsonne Edouard was in the same position and Celtic sold him for £14m.

Odsonne Edouard moved from Celtic to Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day. Picture: SNS

“That’s the sort of money Rangers could be looking at if Morelos maintains this form, which is a hell of a lot more than they looked like they would get for him just a few months ago.

“He might even commit himself to a new deal if he feels sticking around at Ibrox under Van Bronckhorst. Winning the title and getting into the Champions League will be key to that.

“But there’s no doubt he has put himself firmly back into the shop window with some of his recent performances.”

While acknowledging Van Bronckhorst’s role in Morelos’ transformation, Commons is adamant the influence of first-team coach and former Dutch striker Roy Makaay has been even greater.

He added: “I just wonder what effect Van Bronckhorst and, perhaps more tellingly, Roy Makaay have had behind the scenes.

“They say that football is a universal language, but clear communication is key. Van Bronckhorst and Makaay both speak fluent Spanish, something which is bound to be a big help to Morelos.

“Van Bronckhorst spent four years at Barcelona, whilst Makaay was a goal scoring machine at Deportivo La Coruna before getting his big move to Bayern Munich.

Former Bayern Munich striker Roy Makaay is set to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst's coaching staff at Rangers. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Particularly in the case of Makaay, I think his influence on Morelos has been massive. He is now under the guidance of a man who was among the very best strikers in the business.