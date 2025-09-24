Here’s a look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic

A former Celtic winger, turned International manager is seeking to get a Rangers man to switch allegiance, while a Hoops fan favourite is nowhere to be seen in their 2025/26 squad photo.

Russell Martin will be hoping Rangers’ 2-0 victory over Hibs will be a turning point in the Royal Blues’ season. The Gers currently sit 11th in the SPFL Premiership table in what is their worst start to a league campaign in 47 years. Martin now prepares his team for Europa League football, as Rangers welcome Genk to Ibrox on Thursday night for their opening game.

On the other side of the city, Brendan Rodgers’ side hammered Partick Thistle 4-0 in the Premier Sports Cup in what was a routine win. Despite protests in recent weeks against the club’s hierarchy, it doesn’t appear to have impacted the team as they continue their unbeaten domestic run. As Celtic gear up for the tough task of Red Star Belgrade away on Wednesday, the club have just released their squad photo for the upcoming season, with a notable omission.

Rangers star on radar of former enemy

Mikey Moore has had a difficult to start to life in Glasgow as the 18-year old has struggled with form since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. After showing promise for the North-London side, the youngster came to Ibrox with high expectations, but is yet to really find his feet.

Former Celtic and Liverpool star, Craig Bellamy, now manages the Welsh National Team, as he tries to guide The Dragons to the 2026 World Cup. According to The Sun, Bellamy thinks Moore has a future in the Welsh side, despite the Rangers loanee starring for England at youth level.

Moore, who can play for Wales through his grandparents, would be joining the likes of David Brooks and Jordan James if he chose to make the switch, as they also represented The Three Lions. Wales currently sit third in World Cup Qualification Group J behind Belgium and North Macedonia in the table. Ironically, Bellamy will be hoping to enlist Moore in the side before their next fixture, which is against England in a friendly.

Celtic star omitted from team photo

As Celtic release their annual squad photo for the season, supporters have noted that their star man isn’t present. Portuguese winger, Jota, has been left out of the graphic having been sidelined with a long term injury.

The fan favourite ruptured his ACL on his right knee against Dundee United in April and won’t be expected to return to first team action until January 2026. The 27-year old has been undergoing rehabilitation and has been dividing his time between Glasgow and Portugal, perhaps explaining his absence.

Celtic signed Tunisian winger, Sebastian Tounekti in the summer, as Brendan Rodgers looks to fill the void that Jota had left. Despite the Hammarby signing having a promising start, Rodgers is hoping to get Jota back in the starting XI as soon as possible and plans to utilise the dazzling winger’s creative spark in the second half of the season.