Rangers will look to bounce back from their Scottish League Cup final defeat to Celtic this weekend as they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. Michael Beale’s side will need to keep up their exceptional league form if they are to try and catch up with the Hoops at the top of the table.

Rangers are unbeaten in the league since defeat to St. Johnstone in November. However, leaders Celtic don’t look like they are going to slow down anytime soon and have won their last ten matches in all competitions. Ange Postecoglou’s side will take on St. Mirren on Sunday afternoon.

Celtic winger to declare for Ireland

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has decided to switch international allegiances from Scotland to the Republic of Ireland, according to The Irish Independent.

Johnston was born in Glasgow and has spent most of his youth with Scotland, most recently featuring for the Scotland U21 side until 2019. However, he now looks set to represent Ireland as he qualifies through his grandparents.

With the winger now in possession of an Irish passport, Johnston could be available for EURO Qualifiers against the likes of France, Greece and Netherlands later this year. The 23-year-old could compete with the likes of James McClean and Michael Obafemi for a place in the international squad.

Johnston has spent most of his life in Glasgow with Celtic, having joined the academy in 2008. He has made 79 appearances for his boyhood club, however he has spent this season on loan in Portugal with Vitoria de Guimaraes after failing to pick up regular game time. The forward has three goals and three assists in all competitions this term.

Freddie Woodman interest

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has responded to reports linking Freddie Woodman to Rangers. The rumours emerged this week after an impressive season for the goalkeeper.

Woodman joined the Lilywhites from Newcastle United in the summer and he has since started every game in the Championship, picking up 14 clean sheets in 37 appearances. The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with Preston but looks to have attracted interest elsewhere following his impressive form.

Speaking on the links, Lowe said: “Good, they can give us £20m for him if they want. I don’t know what he’s worth but we know he’s a top, top ‘keeper.

“If he continues to get those clean sheets then that’s what will happen, there will be talks of clubs and interest in him. Especially those types of clubs.”