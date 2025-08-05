The Rangers frontman’s proposed summer departure from Ibrox has been scuppered

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AEK Athens have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers after it was revealed the Greek Side are close to finalising a deal for AC Milan’s Luka Jovic.

The Nigerian forward has been strongly linked with a move to the Super League outfit throughout the summer, with reports indicating that the 30-year-old had ‘verbally agreed’ personal terms on a switch to OPAP Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the transfer is believed to have hit a snag after both clubs were unable to reach an agreement over the player’s valuation last month.

Gers head coach Russell Martin spoke about Dessers’ future during his scathing post-match interview after the 1-1 Premiership draw against Motherwell on Saturday, stating: “Cyriel is the only one that we've actually had a bid for, and he comes on and he runs so hard,” following their opening day draw.

“He’s not ready to start because he had an injury and he’s trained late, and then he comes on for two games and runs like a beast and gets on with it because he’s a good professional, a good human being.”

Despite receiving praise from the Englishman, Dessers has continued to be linked with a summer exit. However, the impending arrival of former Real Madrid prospect Jović could now have a big impact regarding AEK’s pursuit of Dessers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition of the 45-capped Serbian international - who has scored 10 goals for his country - means AEK could now call on any of ex-Manchester United ace Anthony Martial, Aboubakary Koïta, Zini or Jović for their attacking options, potentially having a knock-on effect for their efforts to sign the Ibrox number nine.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Jović will agree a deal in the Greek capital until 2027, with Marko Nikolić’s side fighting off competition from Real Oviedo for the player over the weekend. He is expected in Athens soon to finalise the move.

Dessers - last season’s Scottish Premiership top scorer with 18 goals - has endured a turbulent two-year spell in Govan. Despite scoring over 50 goals for the club, his time, he remains a source of frustration among the fanbase.