Rangers have had a busy summer transfer window but predictions are in for it not letting up.

A pair of pundits reckon the moving and shaking at Rangers this summer is far from over - with two problem areas and five players possibly to exit.

The Light Blues have progressed in the Champions League to a third round qualifier versus Viktoria Plzen by beating Panathinaikos over two legs, but their Premiership start has been criticised. They drew 1-1 at Motherwell in a game where the Steelmen passed up chances to win, amid a summer revamp under new head coach Russell Martin.

It was the subject of discussion on Sportsound between experienced SPFL boss Ian McCall, who has covered several Rangers games for the broadcaster, and ex St Johnstone gaffer Callum Davidson. McCall reckons five more could leave with the flanks and up top needing bolstered, while Davidson thinks as many as four more players could arrive.

How many Rangers players could leave this summer

McCall told Sportsound: “I hate saying it, I hope an Aberdeen or a Hibs or a Hearts can actually go and challenge and see how close they can get to Rangers or Celtic. But if it is a two-horse race, you know, in a two-horse race, if you go five, six, seven points behind in the first five games, then it's a lot over the season. It's a lot to pick back up when it's Rangers or Celtic. I think the squad is a long, long way. I think it's bloated. I think you could all name five players that they're potentially trying to put out the door to make space, and not so much that they need the finance from it.

“Because I think they've got that, but I certainly think there'll be another three, four, five coming in the door at Rangers. I don't think... I mean to go away Panathinaikos and young Findlay Curtis, got a real chance, good young player, and Kieran Dowell, as the two wide players? I can't see that being what it's going to be moving forward.

“I think centre forward is an issue as well, and whatever you say about Dessers... I was at a game last year when I was working for you guys. I think it was a 4-3 game at Dens, he literally missed nine clear chances that night, and then scored his 10th effort, and scored, and it was a 1-0 for a 4-3, and he's running away in the crowd celebrating.

Rangers objective with Celtic in mind

“There’s one thing you can't slag Dessers for, and I tell you, it's getting up and going again. You've got to really, really admire that, but I still think he'll be in the market for a centre forward, but centre forwards, they're the ones that cost a wee bit of money. I don't think the squad's anywhere near complete with four weeks that's left in the transfer window.”

Davidson added: “I think it's a hard one. I think for me, when I look at his squad, he'll be wanting three or four players in the door. I think he'll want a better squad. He'll probably want a better starting XI. He'll be wanting one that can play.

“He talked about the tactical aspect. He will do the tactical side for him, and then I think it's really important that they get closer to Celtic this season. That's basically where he's judged, really. It doesn't matter about European games. It doesn't really matter about anything else. It matters how close they are to Celtic, whether they're above or below them, and that's what he'll be judged on.”