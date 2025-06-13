An Ibrox transfer exit has been agreed with club’s top goalscorer to lead next wave of departures

Cyriel Dessers is nearing a Rangers transfer exit after agreeing a deal with AEK Athens - with the much maligned Ibrox hitman expected to earn up to £30,000-a-week deal in Greece.

It was revealed last week that the Super League giants had made Nigerian international a priority summer signing after being left impressed by his contribution of 51 goals across two seasons in Govan.

The Light Blues are gearing up for a hectic summer window following the arrival of new American owners last month and the appointment of ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach.

And Dessers - who remains a divisive figure among the Gers fanbase despite an impressive goal return - is set to spearhead the next wave of Ibrox departures following the likes of Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence out the door with Athens seemingly his next destination.

AEK were taken over by shipping magnate Marios Iliopoulos last year and their new supremo is willing to push the boat out to land the 30-year-old’s signature. And reports in the Greek capital claim Dessers is keen on the move too.

AEK sporting director in Glasgow for transfer talks

GlasgowWorld understands director of football Konstantinos Stavrothanasopoulos has jetted in to hold talks with Dessers’ representatives after ‘verbally agreeing’ a bumper contract offer that will see him earn around 1.8million euros a year.

A fee has yet to be agreed for the striker, with Rangers setting an asking price of £5 million as they look to make a profit on the £4.5m paid to secure Dessers services from Serie A outfit Cremonese in 2023. New sporting director Kevin Thelwell believes his record of scoring one goal every-other game justifies a return on that investment.

Dessers has been the subject of regular interest in recent windows, with his agent Stijn Franics previously revealing that he had as many as TEN clubs on his tail in January. However, none could come up with the cash needed to poach the frontman who finished one goal shy of the 30 mark last term.

That money could be reinvested into Martin’s transfer kitty with reports linking the Light Blues with moves for Croatian forward Matija Frigan, Ghanian winger Kwame Poku and Israeli marksman Dor Turgeman.