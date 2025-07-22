Russell Martin’s confirmed Rangers starting line-up to face Panathinaikos in the Champions League second round qualifying first leg

Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face Panathinaikos in this evening’s UEFA Champions League second round qualifying first leg at Ibrox.

The Ibrox boss admits the visit of the Greek Super League outfit will “not be season defining” as he prepares to take charge of his first competitive match since being appointed as Philippe Clement’s successor earlier this summer.

The Light Blues will look to come away with a positive result to carry into next week’s return leg in Athens, with the winners of the tie meeting either Viktoria Plzen or Servette in the next round.

Team news: Igamane and Dessers on bench

Martin has named his Rangers team with exit-linked strike duo Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers on the bench. Danilo leads the line after impressing in pre-season, while three new summer signings - Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga and Joe Rothwell - are in from the start.

What has James Tavernier said pre-match?

“I am always excited for every season to begin because it is always a fresh slate but I am really excited. The philosophy that the manager is wanting us to play with and without the ball. It is going to be intense and that has been shown in the pre-season that we have been doing, lots of running and the games behind closed doors.

“Just implements of how he wants us to play and you will see a bit of a difference of how we have played over the past few years to this season. I think you will see the way we will play, with and without the ball. I think that will be evident when tomorrow unfolds and as the season unfolds you'll see certainly a different style of play that we have probably not played since I have been here.

“It has been really smooth and the conversations that we have been having but you can see his mindset of what he wants and that's the bright side of it. What he is demanding from us a as a team and me myself and it is really exciting.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of tonight’s Champions League tie in Govan...

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Nasser Djiga, John Souttar, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin, Kieran Dowell, Findlay Curtis, Danilo.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Nedim Bajrami, Lyall Cameron, Jefte, Djeidi Gassama, Hamza Igamane, Emmanuel Fernandez, Bailey Rice, Josh Gentles

Panathinaikos XI:

Bartlomiej Dragowski, Georgios Vagiannidis, Erik Palmer-Brown, Ahmed Touba, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Pedro Chirivella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Anastasios Bakasetas, Facundo Pellistri, Filip Djuricic, Fotis Ioannidis (C).

SUBS: Alban Lafont (GK), Konstantinos Kotsaris (GK), Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Tin Jedvaj, Giannis Kotsiras, Manolis Siopis, Tete, Adam Cerin, Daniel Mancini, Bregu, Karol Swiderski, Alexander Jeremejeff