Anfield hero snubbed an Ibrox return after holding two days of talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe in London

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has blamed Steven Gerrard for making “excuses” after deciding against making an emotional Rangers return last week.

The England legend sprung a major surprise by sensationally pulling out of the running to replace Russell Martin on Saturday night - despite flying from the Middle East to London to hold two days worth of talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe.

Gerrard’s withdrawal from the process came just a few days after declaring in an interview on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast that he was ready to make his managerial comeback after nine months out of the game.

The 45-year-old, who successfully delivered Rangers 55th Premiership title in season 2020/21, was left unconvinced the timing was right for him to head back to Glasgow for a second spell.

However former Scotland defender and Gerrard’s old Anfield ally Nicol - who is also a diehard Gers fan - admits he was left baffled by Gerrard's decision.

He told ESPN: “Not really. At the end of the day, when you take on a job, you want to have some tools.

“Right now, Rangers need to win some games. I don’t think Rangers’ squad is anywhere close to even winning the Scottish Premiership. Never mind competing in Europe or anywhere else.

“Does Steven Gerrard really want to go in there right now with a squad that is going to take a lot of time. I don’t think Rangers have a lot of money.

“I don’t believe he really wants another big job. If he did, then he would take this one. He said, ‘The timing is wrong’. That’s just an excuse for saying, ‘I am not interested.’ Let’s be honest, that’s all it is. The timing isn’t right? What are you talking about?!”

Dramatic surge in bookies odds suggest Gerrard is back in Ibrox frame

Nicol’s stance comes after eye-brows were raised following a dramatic odds surge on Gerrard performing an astonishing U-turn, albeit there been nothing firm to suggest the England hero has had a rethink about returning to the negotiating table.

Gerrard had drifted completely out of the frame in the betting markets to back into 5/4 favourite on Wednesday morning with most bookmakers, overtaking front-runners Danny Rohl and Kevin Muscat in the process.