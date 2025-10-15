Earliest date the Australian boss would take Ibrox job emerges amid title defence in China

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat has already warned Rangers they must buy into what he can offer the club or look elsewhere if they start doubting his managerial credentials.

The 52-year-old Australian - who lost out on the hotseat to Philippe Clement in 2023 - is the current favourite to replace head coach Russell Martin as the Ibrox hierarchy ramp up their search since being rejected by first-choice candidate Steven Gerrard on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muscat, who has won four league titles at three different clubs on the other side of the world, has an established rapport with the Gers fanbase from his time in Govan as a player as part of the 2003 treble-winning squad.

He’s on course to clinch more domestic silverware in China after being appointed Shanghai Port boss in early 2024, with his side two points clear of Chengdu Rongcheng and three clear of Shanghai Shenhua respectively at the Super League summit heading into the final four games of the campaign.

That would inevitably delay Muscat’s arrival in Glasgow, which could prove to be a major stumbling block with chairman Andrew Cavenagh eager to make an appointment before Saturday’s Premiership clash against Dundee United.

Should the title race in China go right down to the wire, Port would claim the title on the final day of the season on November 22. The earliest date they could wrap up the defence of the trophy is October 26 if other results fall in their favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Muscat aims subtle dig at lack of faith shown in him by previous Ibrox regime

Speaking shortly after his appointment as Shanghai Port manager, Muscat said the club's unwavering faith that he was the man to take over was a central reason he took the job.

In addition, he appeared to send a subtle dig at the previous Rangers regime by calling out previous clubs he'd held talks with at that time for not showing him the same support.

He told aleagues.com: “I was really happy (to get the Shanghai Port job) because I had one or two private discussions with different parties towards the end of last season and in discussions, people actually from clubs said that ‘Well, that really can’t work here and how do you know that can work here, your methods?’

“When I finished those conversations, I was like you know what? Maybe this is not for me, because they’ve not followed me enough to to actually stick their neck out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whereas here, the sports director Mr (Xiang) Sun, he’s one of the first two Chinese players to play in Europe. It was the complete opposite. I want you come out here and do what you’ve done in Shanghai. I want you to build it your way.

“I’m really happy for those guys because it was a completely different conversation. It wasn’t me trying to justify why it can work. I’m not going to try and justify my work.

"What it does mean is you’re not really truly believing in it. At some point there’s going to be a bump in the road and you know what? That’s going to be the first thing to come to your mind.”