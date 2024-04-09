Dundee vs Rangers live stream: How to watch, TV details, team news for re-arranged Dens Park clash amid call-off fears
Rangers can leapfrog arch rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table if they leave Dens Park with maximum points during their re-arranged clash with Dundee on Wednesday night.
The Dark Blues have tasted success against the Ibrox side just twice in their previous 33 meetings in all competitions - both coming in 2017 - but with a top-six finish firmly in their grasp, Tony Docherty’s men will be hopeful of springing a surprise against the Light Blues.
Philippe Clement’s side return to action just four days on from Sunday’s titanic Old Firm tussle at Ibrox, leaving the title race finely poised as we enter the business end of the season. Dundee know one win from their next two outings, including against Aberdeen at Pittodrie this weekend, will guaranteed their spot in the top-half ahead of chasing duo Hibernian and Motherwell, who each have superior goal difference tallies.
However, there are fears that this contest could be called off for a second time, with an amber weather warning now in place across the city of Discovery following a period of heavy rainfall. It is understood Dundee officials have NOT drawn up any contingency plans in the event that their problematic pitch is not in a suitable condition to play on.
Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the clash...
Dundee vs Rangers kick off time
Where: The ScotFoam Stadium (Dens Park), Dundee, Wednesday 10 April, 8pm
The game will take place at the home of Dundee FC, Dens Park, with kick off scheduled for 8.00pm BST.
What channel is Dundee vs Rangers on? TV details
The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel only. Coverage beings at 7.00pm, a full hour of pre-match build-up. Sky customers can stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app. International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.
Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning or extended highlights will be available to watch on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 11.30pm.
What is the latest team news?
Rangers manager Philippe Clement will provide a fresh squad update this afternoon following classic Sunday’s Old Firm derby encounter at Ibrox.
Loading....
The Belgian will be hoping to have left-back Ridvan Yilmaz back in contention as he nears a return to competitive action after a short injury lay-off. The Turkish international sat out of the Celtic clash after being deemed touch-and-go in the days leading up to the match.
Oscar Cortes, Danilo and Ryan Jack will almost certainly play no part in this one, while Borna Barisic was included on the bench at the weekend despite a recent bout of illness. Kieran Dowell is back fit and available after coming off the bench on Sunday, while Kemar Roofe and Nicolas Raskin will be aiming for a return to the matchday squad.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was boosted by the return of defender Jordan McGhee from injury last weekend, but still has concerns over the fitness of on loan Liverpool full-back Owen Beck, midfielder Josh Mulligan and strikers Curtis Main and Diego Pineda following recent absences. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson has overcome his own fitness problems, Coventry City’s Ryan Howley should also come back into the reckoning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.