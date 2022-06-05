Everton could deliver blow to Rangers ‘bid’ for Chelsea star

Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended his first six months as Rangers manager with silverware after victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
English Premier League club Everton are considering delivering a blow to Rangers’ summer recruitment plans by making a move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.
The Scotland international has been linked with a loan move back to Ibrox after coming through the youth ranks before moving south of the border.
Still only 20, Gilmour broke into the Chelsea first-team during the 2019/20 season and has made 22 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club over the last three years.
He spent last season on loan at Norwich City but enduring a difficult time at Carrow Road as the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League with just five wins from their 38 games.
Gilmour has now returned to Chelsea as they ponder what to do with the youngster during the coming season.
Rangers are reportedly keen on bringing the midfielder back to Ibrox on loan - but former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is considering a move to add Gilmour to his Everton squad as he prepares for his first full season in charge at Goodison Park.
It was Lampard that gave Gilmour his Blues debut during a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in August 2019 and he went on to make a further16 appearances under the former England midfielder.
Lampard is now reportedly eyeing a move for the midfielder if he misses out on Conor Gallagher, who has returned to Stamford Bridge following an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace.
Journalist Paul Brown told GiveMeSport: “I know Everton have looked at both players (Billy Gilmour and Connor Gallagher).
“I think they’ve got very little chance of getting Conor Gallagher because Gallagher knows he’ll get a chance at Chelsea.”