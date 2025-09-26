Furious supporters will ramp up their demonstrations against the Parkhead board at three upcoming matches

Celtic fans have announced plans to ramp up their demonstrations against the club’s under-fire board by taking part in a silent protest at three upcoming home games.

Furious supporters have taken direct aim at the Hoops hierarchy over a lack of summer transfer spending and last month’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Tensions have reached boiling point in the stands with around 2,500 travelling fans staging a late 12th-minute entry protest against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park before almost 5,000 supporters held aloft mug shots of various board members such as Peter Lawwell and Michael Nicholson during their League Cup tie against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Now the Celtic Fans Collective - a committee that includes influential groups like the Green Brigade, Bhoys Celtic and the Celtic Trust - are stepping up their demand for change by announcing their latest plans ahead of matches against Hibernian, Braga, and Motherwell.

The following actions will proceed unless talks with the club lead to a breakthrough.

A statement from the group read: “As the Celtic board continues to ignore the concerns of the Celtic support, we are launching a three-match home package which reflects their silence.

“Sept 27 - Hibs (H) - 12 mins.

“Oct 2 - Braga (H) - 29 mins.

“Oct 5 - Motherwell (H) - 32 mins.

“The silences are designed to reinforce the importance of Celtic fans to Celtic Football Club by demonstrating how a silent stadium is in nobody's interest.

“We hope that the silent package may be called off, at any point, should reasonable progress be made by Celtic Football Club engaging in credible communication with supporters or there being movement in personnel from the Celtic board.

“The Celtic board cannot continue to commodify our passion while ignoring our concerns.”