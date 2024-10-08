Former Rangers striker Kemar Roofe remains a free agent | Getty Images

One of the striker's former clubs denied speculation that he had been training with them earlier this summer

Four months after departing Ibrox alongside a host of experienced campaigners, former Rangers striker Kemar Roofe remains a free agent and is yet to sign for another senior club.

Despite his track record of injuries, the 31-year-old remains one of the more attractive options still out there on the market but everything had gone quiet where Roofe is concerned.

There had been transfer rumours south of the border that the former £4.5m Gers signing could join Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship or was training with old club Oxford United during the summer window in a bid to prove his fitness.

However, nothing came to fruition with Oxford boss Des Buckingham admitting back in August that the rumours were wide of the mark - with Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett recruited up front instead.

He said: “Kemar Roofe has not been training with the club, and hasn’t been in the club at all. He’s had a wonderful career, certainly from here and where he’s gone on to play.

“We’ve said we want to bring in a centre forward. We need to make sure they fit what we want them to do. Kemar has got a lot of strong qualities, as have a lot of other centre forwards that we’re looking at. It’s about taking our time and making sure we get the right decision because it is a very important one for us.”

Roofe arrived at Rangers from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2020 and played an important role in helping deliver title number 55 in his first season in Glasgow. His goal scoring ratio of 38 in 50 appearances - made for impressive reading.

However, he was a regular visitor to the club’s treatment room and even visited a ‘miracle doctor’, who helped nurse the likes of football stars such as Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku back to full fitness after long-term injuries, in October last year.

One of his standout memories in a Gers shirt was his long-distance screamer against Standard Liege in a Europa league tie which caught out the keeper.