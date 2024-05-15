Kemar Roofe has confirmed he will leave Rangers this summer.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has confirmed he will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer - with his next destination still unknown.

The Jamaican international - who has endured an injury-ravaged four-year spell at Ibrox since arriving for £4.5million in the summer of 2020 - waved goodbye to supporters following Tuesday night’s 5-2 Premiership win over Dundee during which he made a late substitute appearance.

Manager Philippe Clement admitted he was furious with his side’s first-half performance as they headed down the tunnel at half-time trailing 2-1 against the Tayside outfit. But after giving his players a stern talking to at the break, that brought about an impressive second half turnaround on route to running out comfortable winners in the end.

The emphatic victory proved a fitting way for Roofe and fellow outgoing team mate Borna Barisic to sign off in front of a home crowd, and the former Leeds United and Anderlecht hitman has now bid an emotional farewell to supporters on social media this morning.

Posting two images on his Instagram account of him applauding the fans who stayed behind at full-time to take in their traditional end-of-season lap of honour, Roofe wrote: “IBROX it’s been a pleasure... thanks for having me.”

Turkey bound Barisic - an unused substitute during the game - was also spotted appearing to soak in the moment as he remained out on the pitch after his team mates had gone down the tunnel. His future seems much clearer, with a deal reportedly agreed with Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

Both players will see their contract at Ibrox run out on May 31st later this month, with some fans claiming they were unfortunate not to see Roofe fulfil his true potential in Glasgow.

One person wrote: “Thanks for the memories, injuries robbed you of an unreal rangers career. Phenomenal talent.” A second person commented: “Fitness robbed us of the real Roofe, nothing but best wishes on the next step of his career.”