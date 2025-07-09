The 33-year-old was most recently involved with the Ibrox youth teams and RB Leipzig's academy system

Former Rangers coach Cameron Campbell has landed a major job at Tottenham Hotspur as part of Thomas Frank's new-look backroom staff.

Campbell, who has been working in RB Leipzig’s academy for the past 18 months, will now return to the UK and link up with the former Brentford boss at the Premier League giants in North London.

The 33-year-old previously worked at Auchenhowie for over three years as Rangers Under-18s' Professional Phase Coach, tasked with overseeing the professional development programme for young players.

The Lossiemouth-born coach was recruited by Light Blues after starting his career at Aberdeen where he worked his way up through the youth system from assistant manager of the Undr-17s to manager of their development side.

From there, he joined the Right to Dream Academy in 2018 - a fruitful youth system based in Ghana which has multiple locations across the globe - which has produced the likes of current Ibrox star Mohamed Diomande along with Mohammed Kudus and Simon Adingra.

In February last year, Campbell took the decision to leave Glasgow after the opportunity to work at the Bundesliga side cropped up. He has performed the role of Head of Player Development in Germany, focused on aiding players with the transition of moving from youth level into first-team football.

He will now work with the senior Spurs squad as Individual Development Coach following Danish boss Frank’s official unveiling as Ange Postecoglou’s successor, with Tottenham announced backroom staff rejig last night.

It’s claimed Frank has been impressed with Campbell’s work in Scotland and abroad. He became a popular figure at Rangers and was even credited by UEFA for his research into crossing throughout the 2021/22 Champions League technical report.

A Tottenham statement read: "Following the recent appointment of Thomas Frank as our new Head Coach, we can now confirm the full composition of our men’s first team coaching staff ahead of the new season.

"Further to the previously-announced arrivals of Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach), Andreas Georgson (First Team Assistant Coach) and Joe Newton (First Team Coach Analyst), we can confirm that Matt Wells will remain on the coaching staff as First Team Assistant Coach.

"In addition, we welcome Cameron Campbell as First Team Individual Development Coach and Fabian Otte as First Team Goalkeeper Coach – they arrive following spells at RB Leipzig and Liverpool respectively.”

After leaving Rangers last year, Campbell signed off by posting a heartfelt message. He wrote on social media: “Privileged to have spent 3.5 years at RFC Youth working with some brilliant people on & off the pitch. An incredible opportunity that I never took for granted, from watching academy lads play for Rangers & forging careers in the game to winning the U18 League & Scottish Youth Cup.

“Overwhelmed by the messages I’ve received from players, parents and staff which have all been greatly appreciated.”