The Ibrox hero has parted company with Brighton & Hove Albion after seven years in various roles

Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland star David Weir has vacated his senior role at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion after owner Tony Bloom opted to refresh behind the scenes.

Bloom, who invested £9.86 million into the Ibrox club’s top-flight rivals Hearts over the summer and has backed the Tynecastle side with his Jamestown Analytics software, is also heavily involved with the Seagulls and in Belgium through Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

He has now made a key decision with 55-year-old Weir leaving his role as technical director at the Amex Stadium with immediate effect.

Brighton have earned high praise after becoming an established English Premier League club in recent years, largely down to their successful player-trading model.

Weir - capped 69 times for his country - initially joined Brighton as a pathway development manager in 2018 and became assistant technical director before taking on the role himself after Dan Ashworth’s departure three years ago.

Why has David Weir left his role at Brighton?

Chairman Tony Bloom has admitted a fresh approach is needed behind the scenes.

He commented: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future”.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber added: “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward.”

A club statement read: “Brighton & Hove Albion has confirmed that David Weir has left the club. David joined Brighton as pathway development manager in 2018.

“After a short spell as assistant technical director he became the club’s technical director in May 2022 following Dan Ashworth’s departure.

“Paul Barber will continue to oversee all technical areas of the club, working with the existing senior team until David’s successor is confirmed.”

Weir made 226 Rangers appearances across a five-year stint at Rangers. He won three Scottish Premiership titles with the Ibrox side, as well as two Scottish Cups and two League Cups - cementing himself as a club legend in the process.