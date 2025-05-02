Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Rangers youth player Thomas O'Ware has been named player/manager of SPFL League One outfit Kelty Hearts on a permanent basis following the resignation of Celtic hero Charlie Mulgrew last month.

Ex-Hoops and Scotland defender Mulgrew’s first spell in management proved ill-fated as he quit the Fifers after just one win in 11 games. The New Central Park side fell out of contention for a play-off spot in the process.

31-year-old O’Ware - who has twice been placed in caretaker charge of the Maroons - has overseen one win, one draw and one defeat since Mulgrew’s departure, with the club sitting in sixth place in the table ahead of hosting Alloa Athletic in their final league game of the season on Saturday.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the permanent appointment of Thomas O’Ware as Player/Manager. Thomas has impressed everyone at the club with his professionalism and attention to detail during his two spells in interim charge this season.

“We are sure that this appointment will prove to be popular with players and fans alike, and we ask all supporters to get behind Thomas and his players for Saturday’s final league game against Alloa.

“O’Ware has been a fan favourite at New Central Park both on and off the pitch since his arrival in 2021. After spells with Greenock Morton and Partick Thistle, O’Ware has been a rock in the Kelty backline.

“He was made captain at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. O’Ware has been in charge of five league matches so far as interim boss over two spells, with one win and three draws. Everyone involved with the club is looking forward to Saturday to officially begin the new era.”

O'Ware spent seven seasons with Greenock Morton and has a injury-hit spell at Partick Thistle in 2021 before joining Kelty Hearts.

The centre-back was appointed club captain at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign and initially took over as interim boss following Michael Tidser’s decision to take the reigns as head coach of near neighbours Dunfermline Athletic in January.

Mulgrew recently admitted he was left “embarrassed” by how his spell in charge of Kelty panned out.

Speaking on Open Goal, he said: “It's been a bit of a weight off my shoulders and it was good to finally get it done. It's weird because you spend the last five to seven years of your career starting to plan for what you want to do but until you are actually in it (management) you don't know what you are getting yourself in for.

“The truth is that I didn't enjoy it. I sleep like a baby but I was up during the night thinking about what I was going to, not just with the tactics but who you need to speak to if there are boys who have not played and organising training.

“It was only part time. You go into a career and you want to get to the best and go as high as you can. If I had gone full-time how would I feel? And right now I couldn't think of anything worse than becoming a full-time manager.

“That is mad to say and it took a lot for someone like me who has always wanted to be a manager. But I didn't know anything about what it would entail until I was in it. The honest feeling was that I didn't enjoy it and to admit that to people close to you and yourself, you are almost embarrassed (about it).

“The club were brilliant behind the scenes and I couldn't have asked anymore from the boys, it was me. No matter what I say, it falls on me and I can fully hold my hands up with that. It just wasn't for me.”