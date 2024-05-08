Ryan Kent of Fenerbahce seen in action

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent will need to impress Fenerbahce’s new head coach over the course of pre-season if he is to revive his career in Turkey.

The 27-year-old misfit has endured a turbulent time in Istanbul since joining the Super Lig outfit on a free transfer after leaving Ibrox upon expiry of his contract last summer, making only eight appearances for the Yellow Canaries this term.

And the Light Blues title winner has now been handed a final chance to prove his worth to the Turkish giants after failing to win over outgoing boss Ismail Kartal. Kent has been used sparingly, with his most recent outing a 75-minute run out in the Europa Conference League 2nd leg defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in February - his first start since November.

Assessing his performance after the match, Kartal said at the time: “Ryan Kent did his best. After not playing for a long time, the performance of the player may not have been like our players who played constantly. Even if it wasn't, he did his best. He put up a good fight.” It’s believed that Fenerbahce could look to offload the Liverpool academy product when the summer transfer window opens. However, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the Englishman’s future beyond the end of the season will depend on the club’s new coach.