Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Sam lammers and James Tavernier of Rangers

A former Rangers attacker has admitted he doesn’t engage one out-of-contract star staying at Ibrox this summer.

Jamie Murphy believes exit-linked midfielder John Lundstram will not put pen to paper on a new deal to remain with the Light Blues as he nears the end of his current contract. The 30-year-old Scouser has, so far, failed to reach an agreement with club officials over a new deal and is set to become a free agent in the coming weeks.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has admitted he would be keen to retain Lundstram’s services, but stated earlier this month “the water is too deep” between both parties.

That has led other clubs to plot a summer transfer swoop with Lundstram in advanced talks with Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor about a possible switch to Turkey along with fellow team mate Borna Barisic, who has already agreed terms.

However English Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are also understood to be keeping tabs on the situation and the Scottish Sun claim they ready to offer the ex-Sheffield United man a lucrative package that could potentially lure him back down south.

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONALWORLD ‘FITBAW TALK’, YOUR NAN’S FAVOURITE FOOTBALL PODCAST, KEN And ex-Ibrox ace Murphy believes Lundstram has a difficult decision to weigh up once the season is concluded. Asked on the Go Radio Football Show if he could see Lundstram returning to the Premier League with the Tractor Boys, who are back in the top-flight after a 22-year absence, Murphy said: “Yeah, it depends what he is looking for.

