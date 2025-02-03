Rangers have been backed to make a transfer move for the Nottingham Forest man.

Rangers have been backed to make a move for a Nottingham Forest star as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

In terms of players arriving this winter, so far, it has been Rafael Fernandes who has signed on a loan deal from Lille. One player who could be on the lookout for a move is Nottingham Forest man Emmanuel Dennis, who isn’t getting a look-in at the City Ground amid their ascent up the Premier League table.

He has featured 25 times with two goals and three assists and has built experience elsewhere with Club Brugge, Watford and the Nigerian national team. Former Premier League star Paul Robinson can see Rangers being an ideal fit but wonders about the big wages Dennis will be on, with compromise needed.

The ex-goalkeeper told Football Insider: “The stumbling block is going to be his wages. He’s reportedly earning around £4million per year at Nottingham Forest, which is going to be a huge problem for Rangers. Rangers would only pay a percentage of that, but Forest seemingly are desperate to get rid of him.

“He’s not been in favour since arriving at the City Ground and he’s clearly not in the manager’s plans. Ideally, they want to sell, so any loan would have to be an obligation to buy and I don’t think Rangers can afford that at the moment.

“His wages are going to take a big chunk out of anyone’s budget. Wherever he goes, he’s going to have to take a cut going forward.

“I think while he’s still getting the same salary, Rangers are out of the game unless Forest are going to pay 70% or 80% of his wages and Rangers cover a smaller chunk. But the other stumbling block is the obligation to buy. We know Sheffield Wednesday are looking at him, but they enquired, looked at the deal, and gone.

“I think he’d be a good fit for Rangers,, and he does need to move on and rejuvenate his career, but there will be a lot of sides who baulk at his price tag.”