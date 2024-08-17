A clutch of clubs want Luke McCowan. | SNS Group

A Rangers hero reckons one Celtic transfer target could do an exemplary job in the heart of his beloved side’s midfield.

Luke McCowan is attracting transfer attention from both sides of the border after his run of form for Dundee since their return to the Premiership 12 months ago. He is now captain for Tony Docherty’s side and has started the new season with two goals in as many goals during eye-catching performances against Dundee United and Hearts.

That has attracted attention in his services, with Hibs and EFL side Bolton both said to be keen on the star. Celtic are another club said to be monitoring the situation as boss Brendan Rodgers seeks reinforcements in his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has been discussing the midfielder, and believes McCowan deserves plenty of credit for his rise from Ayr United, to Dundee, and now with links elsewhere. Rangers are not linked with him but the ex-captain reckons he’d be right at home in Philippe Clement’s midfield.

Ferguson insists McCowan could be someone who performs a satisfactory job in either Rangers or Celtic midfield rooms. He told Go Radio: “I really like him. Every time I watch Dundee, he’s stood out like a sore thumb.

“He was Dundee’s best player, at 26 he’s not a young kid, he’s got good experience and listen, he’s done it the hard way. From Ayr United, he got his move to Dundee and for me was exceptional last season. Could he do a job for Celtic or Rangers? 100 per cent, that’s how highly I rate him.”