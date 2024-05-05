Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are edging closer to yet another Premiership title after an impressive 3-0 victory over third placed Hearts.

A double from Kyogo Furuhashi and a penalty from Matt O’Riley helped the champions to secure the points as they continue to pull away from rivals Rangers.

Philippe Clement’s side have the perfect chance to respond later today and will be keen to produce a strong performance against a Kilmarnock side that are unbeaten in the league since the last meeting between the two side’s back in February.

The match could have major implications on the title race as Rangers look to revive their season.

In the meantime we have taken a look at all of the main transfer headlines surrounding both Old-Firm clubs as Rangers face further competition to keep their midfield star, while an ex-Celtic ace tips his old club to make an ambitious £5m move.

Ipswich Town join race for key Rangers man

Ipswich Town are preparing a late move for Rangers ace John Lundstram, who is reportedly in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Lundstram has been a key player for the Gers in recent seasons. Since joining from Sheffield United, the midfielder has helped the Ibrox club win the Scottish Cup, the Scottish League Cup and has been part of a team which reached the Europa League final.

The Scouser has been a near ever present in Philippe Clement’s side, but his contract is due to expire in the summer and hopes of him remaining at Glasgow are reportedly fading, according to the Scottish Sun.

The outlet claims Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys, who recently won promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years, want to add experience for next season, and Lundstram has proven he is capable of playing at a high level after impressive performances both at Bramall Lane and at Ibrox.

Peter Grant tips Celtic to sign £5m striker who is ‘technically better’ than Moussa Dembele

Peter Grant has urged Celtic to sign Adam Idah on a permanent deal this summer and has claimed that his reported £5m valuation would be a bargain for the Parkhead club.

The big frontman, who joined on loan from Norwich City in January, is a lifelong Celtic fan, who has scored seven goals and two assists in his 14 outings for the Hoops.

Grant believes he would be the perfect addition to Brendan Rodgers’ team in the summer and claims Idah is ‘better technically’ than previous starman Moussa Demeble, who was sold to Lyon for a fee of around £20m during Rodgers’ first spell at the club.

Speaking on Go Radio, Grant said: “For £5m? I think so because it is very difficult to get any striker for that type of money. I know he’s not a number nine, but Sammie Smzodics has been scoring a lot of goals, and now you are talking about £15-20m for him at Blackburn who are sitting near the bottom of the league.

“We know what Idah can do and what he offers. He is hungry to score goals and is young. I think if he keeps taking the chances he can get better and more clinical, and you could end up getting big money again.