Rangers could face a transfer rival from the Premier League as they hunt down a key target.

Rangers look to have Wolves for company when it comes to the pursuit of a defensive target this summer.

Russell Martin is looking to bolster his ranks after arriving as head coach and centre back could be an area they look at. Leon Balogun has left and Robin Propper’s future is in doubt, leaving senior options thin on the ground, with John Souttar a mainstay and Clinton Nsiala a raw product after joining from AC Milan last year. One possible option is Conor Coady who’s currently at Leicester City.

He is known to Kevin Thelwell, Rangers’ new sporting director, who worked with him at Wolves and then brought him to Everton on loan. Sky Sports now claim Rangers are very keen to make a move for the experienced centre back but his former club at Molineux also want to strike a deal with the Foxes who are ready to negotiate with interested suitors.

Conor Coady to Rangers and Wolves latest

They claim: “Rangers have approached Leicester over a deal for Conor Coady. There has been interest from elsewhere, including Coady's former club Wolves. The Scottish club are very keen to strike a deal to sign the centre-back. Coady is one of a number of players Leicester are willing to sell this summer after relegation to the Championship.”

While Rangers can offer European football and likely an increased chance of silverware, Wolves would prove an emotional pull for Coady who spent eight years contracted to them before leaving for Leicester after Everton did not activate a clause to make his loan permanent.

Coady told the Telegraph of his exit from Wolves: “I had a big think in the summer and didn’t feel it was right to go back there. Not just for myself, but for the club as well. I just felt they were on a new path. They were onto a new way of doing things, and I said that to them. They understood it as much as me, I’ll always have that connection because I love the place to bits. Eight years is a long time in football and not many players do that. To have this opportunity to come to Leicester, with the players they’ve got, I didn’t want to turn that down.”

How Wolves felt about Conor Coady

That mutual appreciation was mutual. Sporting director Matt Hobbs said of the Rangers target at the time of his exit: “I’d like to place on record our thanks to Conor for the incredible years of service he’s given to the football club – he’s been a brilliant footballer and above all a brilliant person, on and off the pitch.

“He’s helped drive the club forward as captain, leading us into the Premier League and then European football, and had incredible pride every time he represented Wolves. While this move works for all parties, we’re letting Conor go with a heavy heart. He has given so much to Wolves over the years and will forever be remembered in the club’s proud history.”