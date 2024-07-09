Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rangers legend from the late 70s and 80s was spotted pulling pints and chatting with fans in Oswald’s Bar in Glasgow City Centre last Friday

Last Friday, July 5, 80s Rangers legend Bobby Russell made a rare appearance at popular city centre supporters pub, Oswald’s Bar, to promote his new book and chat with fans.

Bobby’s new book, From Easterhouse to Eindhoven, details his dramatic footballing career and journey from rejection, to pub team, to juniors, to finally starting on the first team for his boyhood team, Rangers FC.

Hosted by Rangers fan media, Gers TV, the retired player spoke about his career on Friday night, signed some copies of his book, and enjoyed a few refreshments with fans.

Born in Glasgow, Russell joined Rangers from Shettleston Juniors in 1977 and made his first team debut against Aberdeen on August 13 that year at 20 years old.

