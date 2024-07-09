80s Rangers legend Bobby Russell spotted pulling pints at popular city centres supporters pub at the weekend
Last Friday, July 5, 80s Rangers legend Bobby Russell made a rare appearance at popular city centre supporters pub, Oswald’s Bar, to promote his new book and chat with fans.
Bobby’s new book, From Easterhouse to Eindhoven, details his dramatic footballing career and journey from rejection, to pub team, to juniors, to finally starting on the first team for his boyhood team, Rangers FC.
Hosted by Rangers fan media, Gers TV, the retired player spoke about his career on Friday night, signed some copies of his book, and enjoyed a few refreshments with fans.
Born in Glasgow, Russell joined Rangers from Shettleston Juniors in 1977 and made his first team debut against Aberdeen on August 13 that year at 20 years old.
He made 370 appearances for the club and won a league championship, two Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups. He left Rangers and joined Motherwell in 1987 and was part of the side that won the 1990–91 Scottish Cup.
