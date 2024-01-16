A former Rangers boss has sensationally agreed to take on his 28th role in management

Former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat has agreed to make a sensational return to the world of football as he takes on his 28th role in management.

Advocaat managed the Gers for three and half successful years between July 1998 and December 2001. Lifting two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup - famously smashing the club’s transfer record on several occasions during this period with big names such as Tore Andre Flo, Giovanni Van Bronkhorst and Brian Laudrup all joining the club.

The veteran had announced his decision to retire from football just seven months ago after leaving Dutch outfit ADO Den Hag. But now ESPN has confirmed the 76-year-old’s decision to reverse his retirement for the fifth time in his managerial career after initially claiming he would roll credits.

Advocaat, who has also managed the likes of PSV (twice), Zenit Saint Petersburg, Sunderland, Fenerbahce and Feyenoord, has agreed to take on his 10th role in international management with North American outfit Curaçao.

The veteran started his international career with the Netherlands women's team and also took charge of the men’s team on three separate occasions. He also earned international experience with the likes of the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq.

Advocaat’s tournament experience has seen him lead Netherlands to the quarter finals of the World Cup in 1994 and the semi-finals of Euro 2004. His South Korean team were eliminated in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup and his Russia team failed to progress beyond the group stage at Euro 2012. Advocaat has agreed to a one-year contract with Curacao which also includes a one year extension, according to the Curacao soccer federation. It did not state whether the option belongs to Advocaat or the federation.

The experienced head coach begins his World Cup qualification campaign with Curacao in June and will hope to guide the nation into the expanded tournament in Mexico, USA and Canada in 2026.