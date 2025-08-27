A former Ibrox and Hibs fan favourite has spent the last two years in India with Mohun Bagan

Ex-Rangers and Hibs star Jason Cummings’ immediate future at Mohun Bagan appears uncertain after the Indian Super League was suspended.

The 30-year-old Australian international has spent the past two seasons in Asia with the ISL side, but now finds himself in limbo with Cummings among hundreds of players still waiting to find out if the 2025/26 domestic season will get the go-ahead.

The league’s suspension arose amid growing tensions between the All Indian Football Federation and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited, with a court case scheduled on Thursday 28th after it was deferred last week.

Another former Scottish Premiership star - ex Motherwell winger Connor Shields - is also in the same boat as he remains contracted to Chennaiyin, where he recently broke the league’s record for the most amount of chances created in a season.

Players seek clarity amid ‘nightmare’ situation

And speaking to the Daily Record, Shields is hoping for more clarity once the final legal hearing is heard amid suggestions the AIFF and FSDL are confident that can put their differences aside and continue working together.

“The league normally starts over the next few weeks but a lot of clubs are just shutting their operations down,” Shields revealed. “Some teams are struggling and if they don’t get an answer soon then they might shut down altogether.

“I don’t know if they’ll have an answer that day, but hopefully they’ll be able to give some sort of update on what’s going on. I have just kept training and ticking over (in Scotland) because you never know when you will get the call to travel.”

Shields added: “They (clubs) don’t want to hand out contracts if the league isn’t going to be running, but from a player’s point of view it is a bit of a nightmare.

“I had other opportunities here and overseas which I have let go because I thought it would be nailed on that I would be going back to India but that isn’t the case... so far. It has been a nightmare, if I’m being honest.”

What next for Jason Cummings with future up in the air?

Three-time capped Socceroos star Cummings joined Mohun Bagan in June 2023 after spending 18 months in Australia with Central Coast Mariners. He scored on his full debut against Machhindra in the AFC Cup qualifying play-offs and won silverware later that year after helping his teammates beat East Bengal to win the Durand Cup for the 17th time in the club’s history.

Despite initial criticism about his fitness, Cummings has gone on to prove a smash hit with supporters and capped off his league debut with a goal before lifting going on to lift the Indian Super League Shield twice and the ISL Cup last season, during which he was also named in the ‘Team of the Season’. He is now reportedly one of the best-paid players in the league.

It remains to be seen if Cummings has played his last game for the Kolkata-based club as he awaits confirmation on whether the league will resume. It’s unlikely that a return to the UK would be on the cards for a player has viewed his experience of playing in India as a highlight of his career.