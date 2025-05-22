Hearts have hired a key member of Rangers’ coaching setup, who previously held roles at Dundee United and Queen’s Park

Rangers coach Laurie Ellis has accepted an offer to leave the Glasgow club for pastures new after agreeing to take on a role with the youth team at capital side Hearts, as confirmed by Edinburgh Evening News.

The 45-year-old has been lead coach of Rangers’ under-15 and under-16 age-groups since July 2022 and was credited with guiding the team to a commendable third place finish in Alkass International Cup in Qatar.

The former defender, who is mainly associated with Raith Rovers, having played for the club in three separate stints as player, and working briefly as caretaker boss in 2015, is set to become head of academy coaching with the Jambos and will work closely with the Hearts academy director Andy Webster, who had two injury-plagued spells at Rangers between 2007 and 2011.

Laurie Ellis coaching career so far

Defender Laurie Ellis retired from football in 2016 after three spells at Raith Rovers and stints with St Mirren, Cowdenbeath and Stirling Albion.

He had one game in caretaker charge of Raith Rovers during the latter stages of his playing career and went on to be the assistant coach of Dundee United with Ray McKinnon, Csaba László and Robbie Neilson.

Ellis gained experience as head coach of Queen's Park between May 2021 and December 2021 but was axed after a downturn in form, with an overall record of eight wins in 26 matches.

He’s overseen Rangers youth team for just under three years and departs leaving a void in the club’s academy coaching structure.

Why Hearts have appointed Laurie Ellis

The Edinburgh Evening News states that Hearts were looking for a figure with experience to elevate the coaching staff at academy level and ensure a brighter future for the team after a disappointing bottom half finish.

Ellis has worked for the Scottish Football Association performance schools and holds a UEFA Pro Licence qualification while also boasting over 300 matches of experience as a player in various different divisions.

Producing home-grown talent is one of Hearts’ main priorities. They invest more than £1m each year at Riccarton. Players who recently graduated from the academy there include James Wilson, Macaulay Tait, Adam Forrester, Aidan Denholm and Finlay Pollock, who are all expected to be central to Derek McInnes plans as he aims to implement huge improvements next term.

