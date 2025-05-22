The path has been cleared for Steven Gerrard to make a sensational return to Ibrox - with Leicester City a likely destination for one fancied candidate

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin is seemingly no longer in the running to become Rangers’ next manager - with reports suggesting that Leicester City have identified him as the man to lead them back to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Southampton boss has held talks with the Foxes about taking over at the King Power Stadium following their relegation from the English top-flight after finishing down in 18th spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claim the 39-year-old will drop out of the running for the Ibrox job with Leicester close to parting company with current head coach and Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Former southampton manager Russell Martin has been linked with the vacant Rangers manager post | Getty Images

Discussions are understood to be heading towards a ‘positive conclusion’, meaning Martin is now highly unlikely to be returning to Glasgow after having a loan spell at the club towards the latter stages of his playing career.

It was revealed earlier this week that Martin was locked in a two-horse race with Steven Gerrard for the Rangers job. But with a deal now close to being struck with Leicester in the coming days, it clears the path for Gerrard to make a sensational return to the club he managed between 2018 and 2021 and prevented Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row.

Incoming Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell will have a big say in who is appointed, together with chief executive Patrick Stewart. Both figureheads will be central to Rangers day-to-day operation going forward, once the club moves into the hands of American owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard ‘interested’ in Rangers managerial comeback

Gerrard is reportedly interested in coming back to Glasgow, but sources close to the Liverpool hero have dismissed speculation that a potential deal is imminent. It’s also believed that his wife Alex has yet to be convinced about the merits of leaving a luxury lifestyle in the Middle East for Scotland, with the family remaining in the part of the world since Gerrard left his £15 million-a-year head coach role at Al-Ettifaq in January.

Talks are due to take place with Gerrard’s representatives over the prospect of him succeeding interim boss Barry Ferguson, but Rangers are no longer anticipating making any announcement by the end of this week.

GlasgowWorld understands the club will continue to go through a rigorous interview process to ensure they get the right appointment, despite the fact that a new manager will face an opening Champions League qualifier as soon as July 22-23. The first-team squad are due to report back for pre-season on June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leading Rangers to their 55th league title, Gerrard quit the Light Blues in favour of a move to Aston Villa but failed to deliver in the Premier League and was sacked after less than 12 months in charge.