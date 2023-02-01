Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Rangers make the trip across to the capital this evening to take on Hearts in what is set to be a thrilling 3rd vs 2nd in the table battle under the Tynecastle floodlights.

Michael Beale remained 10 games undefeated since taking charge of the Ibrox club, but the Jambos will hope to bring that record to end after putting together a nine-match unbeaten streak, stretching back to November 9.

A victory for the Light Blues would ensure they open a 19 point gap over the Gorgie club as they aim to keep their faint title hopes alive.

The Gers kept their fifth clean sheet under the Englishman’s guidance on Saturday, courtesy of a 2-0 win over St Johnstone, during which Todd Cantwell made his debut and Ianis Hagi returned after a year out injured.

However, a slight cause for concern the Light Blues boss will be that none of his attacking players got on the scoresheet for the second game running. Aside from the Glasgow Derby on January 2, this match is likely to pose the most challenging fixture of Beale’s reign to date and one that he won’t be taking lightly.

Hearts have won six of their last nine matches and despite only drawing 0-0 against Livingston on Sunday, Robbie Neilson’s men have kept four clean sheets in a row. Their defensive solidity will be tested to the max tonight.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at the national stadium...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Hearts vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Wednesday, February 1st – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

Odds: Hearts 21/4 | Draw 7/2 | Rangers 1/2 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene highlights will be aired at 11.10pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio. Hearts TV are covering the match for £12.99.

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, with Alan Muir named as the fourth official. Kevin Clancy is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

New Rangers signing Nicolas Raskin WON’T make his debut in Edinburgh with the club still wating for his work permit paperwork to be signed off by the Home Office, but fellow recruit Todd Cantwell could retain his place in Michael Beale’s starting eleven after an impressive first start on Saturday.

John Souttar remains short of match fitness, while Ridvan Yilmaz, Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe remains on the sidelines.

Hearts are without long-term injury absentees Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Peter Haring, while on loan Bournemouth defender James Hill missed Sunday’s goalless draw with Livingston, but is in line to return for this match.

What have both managers’ said?

Michael Beale:

Rangers boss Michael Beale believes Robbie Neilson is destined to become the next Scotland National Team manager ahead of tonight’s meeting at Tynecastle. The Englishman heaped praise on the job Neilson has done in turning Hearts into the third biggest force in Scottish football and feels the SFA will be taking note.

He said: “It’s no surprise to me why their form has been really good. Robbie has done a good job both times he has been at Hearts. He is probably one the SFA have got their eyes on down the road as well. He’s getting experience managing in Europe and he has built the strongest squad that Hearts have had in a long time.

“I first met Robbie many years ago when he came down to spend a day at Liverpool. I didn’t really speak to him much, just said hello, but then you follow people’s careers. Robbie had a go down at MK Dons and has come back and done ever such a good job, taking Hearts into Europe.

“Steve Clarke is doing a great job but I’m sure they are thinking, ‘OK, so who have we got from the next generation?’. Robbie would be in the thinking, for sure.”

Robbie Neilson:

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson reckons tonight’s match is the perfect occasion to show off Scottish football in its best light light, despite there being no TV coverage in place. He is determined to close the gap on the two Glasgow clubs.

He said: “There will be 20,000 fans under the floodlights at Tynecastle. It doesn’t get much better than that. It’ll be a great game. We are doing all right. We are playing against a very, very good team with top players, national team players who have played at the highest level.

“So we have to bring our best game. If we do that and we get the rub of the green at times, then we have a chance. We always talk about aiming up the way here. We don’t want to start looking at what’s below us and thinking about all these clubs.

“There is no doubt with the financial divide it is difficult to get there but we have to aim to get closer and closer. Whenever we get them at home, we feel we have a real chance. If we can do that consistently, the next step is can we do it away from home. That’s been the biggest issue probably for all clubs outside the Old Firm.