Ange Postecoglou confirms Celtic could send five players out on loan while Rangers announce signing of Nicolas Raskin

Both Celtic and Rangers are still enjoying the first phase of the Scottish Premiership with the Celtic Park side nine points clear at the top of the table. They have lost just one game this season and only have one draw to their name, while their fiercest competitors have two losses and four draws.

Both Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale have two fixtures to contend with this week as Ranges travel to Hearts tomorrow while Celtic host Livingston before the Ibrox side host Ross County and Celtic travel to St Johnstone for their weekend fixtures.

As the final minutes of deadline day approach, with the Scottish Premiership deadline hitting at 11.59pm, both managers will be keen to strengthen their squads as much as possible before they meet later next month for the final of the Scottish Cup on 26 February at Hampden Park.

Here is all the latest transfer news from Rangers and Celtic…

Rangers sign Belgian star

The 21-year-old Nicolas Raskin has signed with Rangers following a long process which started back when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in charge of the Ibrox side.

Raskin was dumped from the Standard Liege first team following a breakdown in contract negotiations in recent months and now, following competition from several big European Clubs - including reportedly Napoli - the midfielder will make the move over to Glasgow.

The move is set to be announced later today by the club, after the formalities have been completed at the Rangers Training Centre.

Celtic to lose up to five stars

Celtic’s manager Ange Postecoglou has suggested that up to five Celtic Park stars could leave the club before the day is out in order to get some much-needed game time.

Oliver Abildgaard could be sent on loan by Celtic

Speaking to CelticTV, Postecoglou has said: “Potentially, the ones who will leave are the ones who haven’t had regular game time. There are four or five in the squad. I’m not going to name them because if a deal doesn’t come up I don’t want people to think they’re here reluctantly.”

However, one journalist mentioned Oliver Abildgaard and Yousuke Ideguchi and Ange went on to confirm that these were two of the five.

Rangers refuse loan deals for starlet defender

While Rangers’ boss Michael Beale confirmed that the fringe man Alex Lowry could well go out on loan by the end of the day, fellow fringe youngster Leon King is set to stay put. Similar bids, both north and south of the border, have come in to Rangers but Beale has reportedly rejected them all and are not interested in letting the 19-year-old go.

After first choice defenders Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, Beal has John Souttar and James Sands as his defensive options, both of whom offer their own complications. Souttar is still far away from being match fit while Sands has become increasingly surplus in the past few months meaning King could become more and more useful to the English coach in the next few months.

Rangers target terminates Premier League contract

Josh Onomah, who has long been admired by Michael Beale, has terminated his contract with Fulham and the 25-year-old is now a free transfer. Onomah left the London Premier League side over lack of game time and he had previously been linked with a move to Ibrox earlier this month, with Alan Hutton suggesting a switch to Rangers is something the midfielder is more than capable of handling.