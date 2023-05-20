Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian at Easter Road.

Rangers make the journey along the M8 to the capital on Sunday in buoyant mood after securing a 3-0 Old Firm derby win over campions Celtic on home soil last weekend.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale, who had failed to win any of his first four Glasgow derbies in all competitions, tasted success at the fifth time of asking thanks to goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala which ended the Hoops 34-match unbeaten domestic run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up for the second-placed Gers is a meeting with European hopefuls Hibernian at Easter Road as they look to close in and better last season’s points total of 89. The Ibrox side came from behind to run out convincing 4-1 winners in their last visit to Leith back in March.

Hibs and Rangers meet at Easter Road on Sunday

Hibs are enjoying a good run of form under Lee Johnson, picking up eight points from their last 12 available, although they were left to rue a number of missed chances in a goalless draw against Aberdeen last week.

The Hibees found Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos in inspired form between the sticks, with Kevin Nisbet denied from the penalty spot late on by the Dutchman. However, they still remain in contention to clinch a top-four finish, sitting just a solitary point behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts in fourth.

Matches between these two sides are often close encounters, but Rangers have the upper hand on league duty at Easter Road, a victorious run stretching back to September 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action...

What TV channel is Hibernian vs Rangers on? Date and kick off time

Hibernian vs Rangers takes place on Sunday, May 21 with a lunchtime 12.00pm kick-off (UK time).

Odds: Hibernian 19/4 | Draw 10/3 | Rangers 1/2 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.00am - one hour before kick-off. Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm and will be repeated again at 11.25pm on Sunday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Alan Muir will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesmen Graeme Stewart and Douglas Ross, with Graham Grainger confirmed as the fourth official. Nick Walsh takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Calum Spence.

What’s the latest team news?

Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed centre-back Connor Goldson is a major doubt for the trip to Edinburgh, while Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has returned to Germany for treatment on a hamstring injury which has ended his season.

Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak and Borna Barisic remain absent along with Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot).

Advertisement

Advertisement