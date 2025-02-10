Dark clouds are circling over Rangers manager Philippe Clement after his side’s embarrassing Scottish Cup defeat to Queen’s Park

Former Rangers and Aberdeen star Richard Foster believes that the Ibrox board will stick by under-fire Philippe Clement for the time being, despite their nightmare Scottish Cup fifth round exit at the hands of Queen’s Park.

Amid an increasing backlash of fan anger, the Belgian boss is having to withstand intense pressure over his future after Sunday’s embarrassing 1-0 loss to the Spiders on home soil - leaving the Govan outfit facing up to the prospect of a trophyless campaign.

Supporters made their feelings known towards Clement and his group of players at full-time as loud boos ran out from the stands - and former Light Blues defender Foster reckons there will be serious questions asked about his future internally.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, Foster said: “I mean it’s a seismic result. You don’t ever want to see managers losing their job and I think he holds on to his job for now. But I think there will be serious questions asked in terms of the direction.

“Just when it looks like they’re sowing the seeds of a revival, of a new dawn, something like this happens. Nothing as severe as this has happened as of yet.

“But I think for now he keeps his job, serious questions have to be asked because Rangers have probably regressed, I think Clement spoke about that. They’ve actually regressed back to where they were towards the start of the season.”

Rangers board face major decision

A trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts next weekend awaits, but will Clement be in the dugout with a furious Ibrox fanbase demanding change? New Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart and chairman Fraser Thornton had previously thrown their weight behind the Belgian, but that backing must now be waning in the face of Sunday’s loss.

Having already lost out on the Premier Sports Cup following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Celtic, while trailing the Hoops by 13 points in the Premiership title race, Gers fans must now hope their side can secure Europa League silverware to stand any chance of securing a trophy this season after their Scottish Cup exit.

Ex-Manchester United chief Stewart recently distanced himself from a potential change in management, insisting he didn’t want to consistently show the door to managers. But no “cast-iron guarantees” were given to Clement and he now faces his biggest decision since stepping into the role.

