'I'm disappointed' - Rangers man admits mistake he made against Celtic

Jack Butland | Getty Images

Rangers slumped to a heavy loss against their rivals last time out

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has admitted he was ‘disappointed’ with his positioning for Celtic’s second goal. The Gers were beaten 3-0 at Celtic Park by their bitter rivals.

Their number one was caught out of position by Kyogo Furuhashi in the first-half as the Japan international stroked home to double his side’s lead. The visitors weren’t able to get back into the game after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers were disappointing against Celtic again and the wait for Philippe Clement’s first Old Firm win goes on. They are now five points behind the Hoops in the table.

Asked whether he would assess his performance, Butland said: “Always, always. I'm pleased with my performance. You never enjoy conceding goals. You always look back at everything. I looked at my position on the second one. I think I'm in a position which is suitable for where we were at in the game, being in possession of the ball.

"In giving the ball away, I'm trying to get back to my optimal position where I want to be in that moment. And perhaps a little bit I didn't quite get back to where I wanted to get to, ideally. I analyse things. I look at things.

"Am I happy with everything else I did? Am I happy with how I supported the team? Am I happy with how I supported from behind and helped the team build up? Yes. But at the end of the day, we've not got the result we wanted. And if that's something I need to look at, I will do, as the rest of the squad will do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaborating more on Kyogo’s goal, he said: “It was no surprise. You could see he was shaping up for it. As I said, my optimal position was where I wanted to get back to. I didn't get the opportunity to get there with us turning over the ball. Again, I'll look at it again. Could I have been somewhere different to start with? Have I got after it as well as I possibly could do from the position I was in? Yes, I have. Yes, I'm disappointed with it as I would be with conceding any other goal.”

Rangers have seven points on the board from their first four fixtures of the new campaign. They drew 0-0 away at Hearts on the opening day bounced back from not winning against the Jambos with two wins on the spin against St Johnstone and Ross County.

They now head into the international break on the back of a loss to Celtic and will dust themselves down and try and respond with a positive result in their next outing. The Gers take on Dundee United away on Sunday 15th September.

The transfer window shut last Friday so Rangers are now stuck with what they have until January unless they wanted to delve into the free agent market. There are a whole host of players still available and without teams.