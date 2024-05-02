Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn celebrates at full time after the Scottish Youth Cup final against Aberdeen

Mason Munn played a leading part in Rangers’ Scottish Youth Cup Final success against Aberdeen at Hampden Park - before crediting first-team goalkeeper Jack Butland for his daily influential words of advice on the training ground.

The 18-year-old’s burgeoning reputation as one of the most promising up-and-coming shot-stoppers was highlighted with a standout display between the sticks for Steven Smith’s side at the national stadium on Wednesday. The Northern Irish youth international made a series of crucial saves, with his late fingertip stop to deny Reds’ striker Alfie Bavidge the pick of the bunch during the 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gers fans took to social media post-match insisting the goalkeeping department is in safe hands after Munn’s hugely impressive performance. Behind the scenes at Auchenhowie, it is Butland’s inspirational figure as a role model and mentor to Munn that has helped him to excel on the big stage in his fledgling career to date.

The former England international has led by example during the Ibrox side’s bid to secure all three domestic trophies this season and Munn believes he is reaping the rewards from getting to train regularly with Butland.

He told GlasgowWorld: “Jack Butland has played at the pinnacle - Premier League football, played for England. So learning off him is massive. Every day when I get the opportunity to train with him, it’s huge.

"When I get the opportunity, I try to take it when I can. And snippets from him helps. His advice is more about staying humble and keep working hard. If you have the ability it will come through, so it's more off the pitch than on the pitch. You don't realise how much goes in the strength stuff and training sessions. "Rangers is all about winning so this is just the start of the journey for me hopefully. Big moments in big games - that's what makes the best players in the world when they turn up on the big occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am obviously staying humble and trying hard not to get ahead of myself. The best save was probably the one from (Alfie) Bavidge at the end just because of the timing of it.

Philippe Clement made his way in to the victorious under-18s dressing room following their victory over the Dons to personally congratulate them and Munn declared the gesture meant a lot to him and the rest of his team mates. In time, he hopes his performance could lead to earn him a place within the Belgian’s first-team squad.