McAllister was a key member of Gerrard’s coaching staff that helped Rangers clinch their 55th league title back in season 2020/21 before moving onto Aston Villa

Former Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has refused to rule out the possibility of a return to Ibrox with Steven Gerrard - but admitted he is unsure if the Liverpool hero would be willing to go back for a second stint after almost nine months out of the game.

Ex-Scotland international McAllister served as Gerrard’s right-hand man in Govan between 2018 and 2021 and followed the Scouser to Aston Villa just a few months after guiding the Light Blues to the Premiership title - going the full league season unbeaten in the process.

Their spell at Villa Park proved less successful, with the duo dismissed in October 2022, before Gerrard embarked on his next managerial gig in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

Rangers’ new American owners have began their search for a fifth manager in the last four years after sacking Russell Martin on Sunday after recording just five wins in 17 games across all competitions.

It was later confirmed that chairman Andrew Cavenagh would hold meetings with 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe in London on Thursday, while sporting director Kevin Thelwell and CEO Patrick Stewart will also oversee the search for Martin’s successor.

It was revealed back in January that Gerrard would require some convincing to return to Glasgow due to concerns about the playing squad, but close friend and his former Anfield mentor McAllister didn’t close the door on a sensational comeback.

He hinted in an interview with Sky Sports that he would be open to heading back to Rangers as part of Gerrard’s backroom team amid strong links with the vacancy again.

When pressed on whether he would accept an invitation to return to Rangers alongside Gerrard, A grinning McCallister replied: “That’s a big question that. But you never say never, do you? We had a wonderful time there, we really enjoyed our time there and Steven did an amazing job to get that 55th title.

“There have been three or four managerial changes since then and Steven is always going to be linked with Glasgow Rangers because he loved his time up there. He has been out of the game for six or seven months now so you never know what can happen.”

Ex-Rangers assistant manager confident Russell Martin will ‘bounce back’ from ill-fated Ranger spell

Reflecting on Martin’s ill-fated reign, which lasted just 123 days, McAllister said: “The pressure was mounting and you could see Russell was visibly feeling it as well. When the fans up there turn against you it’s very difficult to turn it around.

“It was still very early but the Rangers board and fans are looking for change and need to get a few results. There has been a raft of new players who have not had a great deal of time to get things going and get some understanding between each other.

“I jumped in and done a bit of management and know how difficult it is so I don’t like seeing people lose their jobs. It’s so tough and isolating as well, he must have felt very lonely in the last two or three games when the results weren’t going for him but I am sure he will bounce back.”