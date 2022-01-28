Any remaining transfer activity at Parkhead this month will involve players leaving the club permanently or on loan

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed some of Celtic’s fringe players WILL head out on loan before the end of the transfer window and potentially after Monday night’s deadline.

The Hoops boss has been active in the market so far this month, bringing in five new additions to his revamped squad, with Matt O’Riley, Johnny Kenny, and Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi all checking in at Parkhead,

However, the Australian doesn’t envisage any further arrivals this month, with any remaining business likely to involve outgoings with several players seeking regular game time elsewhere.

Ange Postecoglou expects Celtic departures before, and possibly after the January window closes. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, full-backs Adam Montgomery and Osaze Urhoghide, winger Mikey Johnston and striker Albian Ajeti have all been linked with moves away from Celtic.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against Dundee United at Parkhead, Postecoglou said: “We’re still working on trying to get some loan opportunities for some of our boys.

“I’d expect there will be some sort of activity between now and the end of the window. It could even go beyond the window as there are certain markets around the world that don’t close at that time.

“There might be guys who we’re still trying to get opportunities.”

Postecoglou has transformed Celtic’s fortunes since his appointment as manager last summer.

With recruitment continuing apace and an ongoing overhaul of the squad, which has led to a significant turnover of players in recent months, Postecoglou is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.

Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi have settled well and are working on the language barrier. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He admitted: “(The past) six months I think we have done 16 or 17 transfers, I think that is probably the highwater mark for me.

“I wouldn’t be expecting anyone else in. There is obviously an element of risk whenever you do business, it is not a precise science.

“I am pleased as a club that we seem to be in a good place considering the amount of changes we have had to make.”

It is thought European destinations are being explored for out-of-favour Greek shot-stopper Barkas, with Swedish outfit IFK Goteborg now leading the race for his signature.

English Championship side Sheffield United had previously registered their interest in the £5million Hoops flop but decided to walk away from a potential deal due to the asking price earlier this month.

Vasilis Barkas during a Celtic training session. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The transfer deadline in Sweden isn’t until March 31, meaning the 27-year-old could exit Parkhead at a later stage but Celtic would prefer a permanent move rather than a loan until the end of the season.

Versatile defender Urhoghide could also head abroad with Italian outfit Verona and Belgian side KV Oostende currently monitoring the Dutchman’s situation.

At one stage, Urhoghide looked on the verge of a temporary switch to Premiership rivals Dundee but talks between the 21-year-old and Dark Blues officials are believed to have stalled.

GlasgowWorld understands Ajeti is a target for his former club FC Basel with the Swiss striker well down the pecking order after Postecoglou strengthened his attacking options.

Two players expected to remain in Scotland are Montgomery and Johnston with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen both exploring potential loan options.