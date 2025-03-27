Rangers are back in action this weekend following the international break against Dundee.

Rangers take on Dundee this weekend in their upcoming Scottish Premiership clash following the international break. Barry Ferguson has done an impressive job in caretaker charge of the Gers since taking over from Philippe Clement.

The Light Blues are sat in 2nd place in the table behind rivals Celtic. They will be eager to end this season on a high before they can start planning what they do next this summer.

When is Dundee vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership?

Rangers’ fixture against Dundee is on Saturday 29th March and kicks-off at 5.30pm.

Where is Dundee vs Rangers being played?

Rangers’ match against Dundee is being held at Dens Park. That has been the Dark Blues’ home since 1899. It has a capacity of 11,775.

Is Dundee vs Rangers on TV?

Yes. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports to subscribers of the channel on television, mobile, tablet and laptop devices. Coverage begins at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What are Dundee vs Rangers last five results?

Dundee: LLDLW

Rangers: LDWWW

How do Dundee vs Rangers compare head-to-head?

Dundee wins: 56

Draws: 57

Rangers wins: 169

What has been said ahead of Dundee vs Rangers?

Dundee head into their match against Rangers on the back of their 4-2 win over rivals Dundee United. Speaking ahead of their fixture against the Gers, Simon Murray has said: “As much as it’s not been the best of seasons for us so far, we’ve shown in real moments what a team we can be, if we’re at it on the night. So I think it’s a great game, going in against Rangers.

“Obviously, they had a good Old Firm victory in the last match, but we also had a good derby win, so the boys are looking forward to it. There’s a real buzz about the place and we just need to make sure that from now until the game, we’re doing everything we can to get ready for it.”

He added: “Obviously, when you’re down there and you’re fighting, every game in this league is hard, but especially when you’re down the bottom. I would say the most important thing is to not feel sorry for yourself, feel down. You need to come in your workplace every day, give a hundred per cent and just make sure the morale is as high as possible around the place.”

Rangers saw off Celtic 3-2 in their last outing. Midfielder Mohamed Diomande was delighted with the result and said afterwards: “It was tough, we played 120 minutes on Thursday, and we had to come here and play a difficult game but all in all I am happy we got the three points, and we got the win. I saw the space and I ran, I saw Nico [Raskin] and I told him to flick it and he did. I just tried to put the ball down and control it and I am happy I got the goal.

“It was the first time I have played here in front of our fans. I am happy they were singing, and I am happy we gave them what they came for which was the three points and winning.”